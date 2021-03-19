 Skip to main content
Millville junior RB LeQuint Allen commits to Syracuse
LeQuint Allen appreciated the communication and respect he received from the Syracuse University football coaching staff.

Allen chased that feeling and returned the favor.

The Millville High School junior standout running back has verbally committed to Syracuse on a full academic and athletic scholarship. He will sign a national letter of intent in the fall. Allen announced the decision on Twitter on March 5.

Allen chose the Orange over other programs, including Temple, Rutgers, Virginia, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. Syracuse initially extended an offer to Allen on Aug. 4.

“Mainly, (Syracuse coaches and recruiters) kept it real,” Allen said. “They talked to me on a daily basis, and I felt like that would be a good home.

"Just sticking with me every day and checking up on me every day, and not just on a football perspective. … They kept up with me, even out of football, like with life. They talked to me every day, so there is a bond."

Millville coach Dennis Thomas went on a tour of the New York campus with Allen last month. Thomas noted that the staff had a huge impact on Allen's commitment, saying the Syracuse coaches are equally as excited to have recruited the 6-foot, 180-pound Allen.

Syracuse is coached by Dino Babers, who took over the program after the 2015 season. The fifth-year coach led the Orange to a 10-3 finish and the Camping World Bowl title in 2018. Allen will also work with running backs coach Mike Lynch.

“It is extremely exciting for LeQuint to have an opportunity to play for a prestigious school such as Syracuse University,” Thomas said. “Just for them to come down here and see the type of talent that he has and say, ‘Listen, we are willing to invest a full scholarship into this kid and developing him not only as an athlete but as a man,’ it is great.

“He felt as though this was home for him.”

The Orange finished 1-10 in 2020, their worst season since 2005 when they competed in the Big East Conference. Syracuse had won at least three games each season since joining the Atlantic Cost Conference in 2013.

Allen was a first-team Press All-Star in 2020 after rushing for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns and catching 33 passes for 284 yards. On defense, he made 84 tackles and had six sacks and three interceptions.

Allen wants to bring that success to Syracuse.

"I'm very excited (about going to a D-I school), but I'm not finished yet," said Allen, 16 of Millville. "I'm just getting started."

Thomas said Allen has amazing support and a strong work ethic, and "he will continue to work and do good things" at Syracuse.

“When you have a kid like that who is working hard not only on the field but also in the classroom — he holds over a 3.1 GPA — it is great because it shows a lot of leadership characteristics within him," Thomas said. "And he knows he can’t just be a leader on the field, he has to be a leader off the field as well because he has a lot of young kids looking up to him and aspiring to be like him.

“I think he is going to fit in well there."

Millville advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals in 2019. Despite not having playoffs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thunderbolts beat some highly ranked teams and will return a lot of players next season.

Allen is looking for a championship as a senior.

"Millville is going to be the best team in South Jersey," Allen said. "We are going to run through everyone."

LeQuint Allen

ALLEN

Millville H.S. running back LeQuint Allen

 Provided/LeQuint Allen

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

