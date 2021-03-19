Millville junior RB LeQuint Allen commits to Syracuse

“It is extremely exciting for LeQuint to have an opportunity to play for a prestigious school such as Syracuse University,” Thomas said. “Just for them to come down here and see the type of talent that he has and say, ‘Listen, we are willing to invest a full scholarship into this kid and developing him not only as an athlete but as a man,’ it is great.

“He felt as though this was home for him.”

The Orange finished 1-10 in 2020, their worst season since 2005 when they competed in the Big East Conference. Syracuse had won at least three games each season since joining the Atlantic Cost Conference in 2013.

Allen was a first-team Press All-Star in 2020 after rushing for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns and catching 33 passes for 284 yards. On defense, he made 84 tackles and had six sacks and three interceptions.

Allen wants to bring that success to Syracuse.

"I'm very excited (about going to a D-I school), but I'm not finished yet," said Allen, 16 of Millville. "I'm just getting started."

Thomas said Allen has amazing support and a strong work ethic, and "he will continue to work and do good things" at Syracuse.