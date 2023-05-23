Millville High School held a ceremony May 10 to recognize six students as they signed their national letters of intent.

The Thunderbolts previously held individual signing ceremonies as they came up, as many as 20 or 25 per year. They decided this year to change the format and set aside three dates for group ceremonies. Three athletes participated in the fall signings. No event was needed for the second date they had tentatively planned, but a nice-sized group participated this month. The Thunderbolts who signed to continue their educations and athletic careers:

Edison Andino (Eastern University, wrestling)

Reese Sheppard (Rutgers Camden, soccer)

Alexis Moler (DeSales University, field hockey)

Alexis West (Georgian Court University, soccer)

Novalee Bybel (Shippensburg University, softball)

Aliza Langlois (Albright University, softball)

Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba said Monday afternoon it "turned out to be a special day" for everyone involved. The ceremony was held in the gym with the bleachers pulled out and family, friends and coaches joining the stars of the day. A special cake was brought out for the occasion.

The individual signings "almost became routine whereas this was something we look forward to," he explained. "We had a pretty good crowd in the gym that day. It was nice."

The school was glad to do something to mark the milestone day for the students, LaGamba said.

"It was well deserved for the kids. They put all the time in (over the years). Now it's an opportunity to get them a little bit of ... celebration. It's their day. And the parents get to enjoy it, and ultimately, the parents and guardians are the ones who have taken the kids to practice all year."

LaGamba and the Millville teachers, coaches and staff have watched all their student-athletes since they first walked through the doors as freshmen. Now, they are preparing to watch them move on to the next chapters in their lives.

"I get a chance to watch them grow for the four years they played with us. ... It really is something special" to see what they've achieved, he said.