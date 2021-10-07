Millville High School announces new protocols for remaining football games

New protocols will be implemented for the rest of the football season at Millville High School, Athletic Director David LaGamba announced Thursday.
Effective Friday, tickets will no longer be sold on the day of the game for any regular home games and players, cheerleaders and band members can purchase up to four tickets for each game.
Students will be able to purchase one ticket from the athletic office and must show proper identification.
The school will sell 200 tickets on a first come, first serve basis.
City residents, scouts and other spectators will not be permitted to enter the athletic complex unless they have a pass or ticket issued by the Millville Athletic Department.
Reserved seating tickets previously purchased will be accepted and honored.
Loitering and congregating in the parking lot or under the bleachers will not be permitted and spectators must remain on the bleachers during the game.
All spectators will also be subject to the security screening process upon entry and are not permitted to bring food, drinks or bags inside the stadium.
