Millville girls soccer set up for success in 2021

The Millville High School girls soccer team carries high expectations entering this season for many reasons, one being the recent success of the program.
In the last three seasons, the Thunderbolts are 34-8-4, a lot of that coming from relatively young rosters. But this season is different.
Fourteen players return, including eight seniors, after an impressive COVID-shortened season, including the program’s career goals leader, senior forward Olivia Giordano.
Millville will open its season at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Hammonton.
“We have a pretty good team overall,” said Giordano, 17, of Millville. “I’m excited to work with them and see how it goes this season.”
Last season, Millville finished 9-1-1 and captured the Cape-Atlantic League West title. The Thunderbolts’ only loss came against Eastern Regional, a nonconference opponent.
Millville’s season ended in the sectional semifinals, losing on penalty kicks to Absegami. Tournament losses that end in a shootout count as a tie in the standings.
With a strong returning team and some talented freshmen, Giordano is hopeful the team can repeat that success. The standout attacker and team leader broke the program’s career goal record last season, having scored 48 goals in three seasons.
Giordano scored 13 with nine assists and was a first-team Press All-Star in 2020.
“It’s really good all of us seniors have been together all four years and will continue to work this year,” she said. “We are really close and connected and know how each other plays and feel comfortable playing together, so it’s going to be very nice (this season).
“It’s good to help out my team. Being a leader on my team means a lot, because I get to help the younger freshmen get where they need to.”
Along with Giordano, sophomore defender Cali Sloan, seniors Jayme Sooy and Mary Greco (midfielders), Julianna Giordano (multiple positions) and Aaniyah Street (midfield/forward), return.
Sloan, who is coach Brian Sloan’s daughter, was a first-team Press All-Star in 2020. Julianna Giordano, Olivia’s twin, and Sooy made the second team, and Greco and Street were honorable mentions.
“We have such a large returning group,” Brian Sloan said. “The girls are looking forward to the season and are setting goals on winning the conference and going deep in the state playoffs. Group IV is a tough group to be in, but (the players) have set high goals. I think we have a very strong group this year, the strongest I had in my 16 years.
“We definitely have the ability to go pretty far. We are looking forward to it.”
In 2019, the Thunderbolts lost to Shawnee in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals. That season, the team also reached the CAL Tournament. The CAL Tournament is expected to return this season after not being held in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Thunderbolts also earned an invite to the prestigious South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament in 2019, reaching the quarterfinals.
With traditional playoffs and a more normal season in 2021, Millville aims to at least make the sectional semifinals, get back to the SJSCA Tournament and win the CAL Tournament. The key is avoiding injuries, Brian Sloan said.
“It’s no easy task,” Sloan said. “We don’t have huge numbers, and for a Group IV school it’s important to have that depth, but we have a bunch of girls who are ready to go. Like I said, I think we will be competitive in all those tournaments. We have some strong teams in the Cape-Atlantic League, like Ocean City.”
“(The Red Raiders) lost (2020 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year) Faith Slimmer, but they have two other Slimmers there (senior Hope and sophomore Joy), who I’m well aware of,” Sloan said. “Then we have Mainland. Egg Harbor is always good. Absegami did well last year. There are many solid teams in the CAL.”
But Olivia Giordano and her teammates are prepared.
She is also just excited have fun and compete her senior year, especially with her sister. Julianna is expected to transition to forward and play alongside Olivia, which benefits the team, because they know each other and connect, Olivia said.
“This year is one of our best years with all these good players,” Olivia said. “It’s one of best chances to make it far in the playoffs, higher than we made it in the past. This year we are hoping to be bigger and better.”
