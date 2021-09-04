Millville girls soccer set up for success in 2021

In 2019, the Thunderbolts lost to Shawnee in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals. That season, the team also reached the CAL Tournament. The CAL Tournament is expected to return this season after not being held in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Thunderbolts also earned an invite to the prestigious South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament in 2019, reaching the quarterfinals.

With traditional playoffs and a more normal season in 2021, Millville aims to at least make the sectional semifinals, get back to the SJSCA Tournament and win the CAL Tournament. The key is avoiding injuries, Brian Sloan said.

“It’s no easy task,” Sloan said. “We don’t have huge numbers, and for a Group IV school it’s important to have that depth, but we have a bunch of girls who are ready to go. Like I said, I think we will be competitive in all those tournaments. We have some strong teams in the Cape-Atlantic League, like Ocean City.”

“(The Red Raiders) lost (2020 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year) Faith Slimmer, but they have two other Slimmers there (senior Hope and sophomore Joy), who I’m well aware of,” Sloan said. “Then we have Mainland. Egg Harbor is always good. Absegami did well last year. There are many solid teams in the CAL.”

But Olivia Giordano and her teammates are prepared.