The Millville High School boys soccer team beat visiting Williamstown 3-0 on Monday in a nonleague game.
Kevin Dick scored twice for Millville (3-2) and Jesiah Cruz added a goal and an assist. Devaughn Smith had one assist, and Matthew Sooy had two saves for the shutout. The Thunderbolts were up 1-0 at halftime. Shane Graham made two saves for Williamstown (1-3-1).
Atlantic City 8, Wildwood Catholic Academy 0: Brandon Delgado-Bouchez led the host Vikings (3-2) with four goals. Mario Maldonado-Carrasco had two goals and two assists, and John Cyr added two goals and an assist. Husnain Ali, John Lopez-Ramirez and Jared Ramirez each had assists, and Ivan Cordoba had to make one save for the win. Alex Daniel made 18 saves to Wildwood Catholic (2-2).
Buena Regional 6, Cape May Tech 0: Jake Harris scored three goals, including the first two of the game. The Chiefs (4-1) led 3-0 at halftime after Matthew Lillia scored the first of his two goals. Lillia also had two assists. Ethan Ennis had one goal, and Nathan Dulowe contributed one assist. Buena goalies Nico Crescitelli (8 saves) and Keven Cuadrado (3 saves) shared time in the net for the win.
