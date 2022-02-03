Millville boys basketball outlasts ACIT to improve chances for CAL tournament

MILLVILLE — Even Jabbar Barriento admitted the two 3-pointers he took in the fourth quarter weren’t your classic open perimeter shots.
He was willing to the take the chance.
Barriento’s two 3-pointers propelled the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 40-33 win over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. With the win, the Thunderbolts (12-4) took a big step toward qualifying for this month’s Cape-Atlantic League tournament.
“I just had to take the risk to get us up in the game,” Barriento said. “I just shot my shot. I was hoping they went in.”
Millville coach Mike LaTorre has confidence in Barriento and fellow guard Khalon Foster’s ability to shoot.
But even LaTorre was surprised when Barriento let his shots fly.
“I can’t tell you what I was thinking in my head,” LaTorre said with a laugh.
Barriento (10 points) had not hit a 3 before the fourth quarter. His first triple came from deep on the right wing and put Millville up 29-25 with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the contest.
The second helped clinch the victory. Thunderbolts big man Jaden Merrill (nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks) grabbed an offensive rebound and while falling out of bounds passed to Barriento near the top of the key.
The smart move might have been to pass the ball around the perimeter and take time off the clock. Barriento never hesitated. The 3-pointer put Millville up 37-31 with 1:31 left.
“I’m just a shooter,” Barriento said. “When I’m open, I feel the need to shoot the ball.”
Barriento’s baskets were the difference in a game where points were at a premium.
Both teams played with tremendous energy. The top two teams in each division qualify for the CAL tournament. ACIT (10-5) entered the game in third place in the National. Millville controls the race for second place with the win.
The two teams met on Jan. 10 with Millville winning 35-34.
Thursday was a similar game. Foster led Millville with 17. Desi Stroud scored 11 for ACIT.
“We just grinded there,” LaTorre said, “especially in the second half defensively.”
ACIT; 9 10 5 9 – 33
Millville; 12 5 9 14 – 40
ACIT-Stroud 11, Reyes 1, Lopez 9, Owens 8, Tucker 2, Williams 2
MV-Barriento 10, Bowman 2, Smith 2, Foster 17, Merrill 9
