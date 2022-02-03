Millville boys basketball outlasts ACIT to improve chances for CAL tournament

MILLVILLE — Even Jabbar Barriento admitted the two 3-pointers he took in the fourth quarter weren’t your classic open perimeter shots.

He was willing to the take the chance.

Barriento’s two 3-pointers propelled the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 40-33 win over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. With the win, the Thunderbolts (12-4) took a big step toward qualifying for this month’s Cape-Atlantic League tournament.

“I just had to take the risk to get us up in the game,” Barriento said. “I just shot my shot. I was hoping they went in.”

Millville coach Mike LaTorre has confidence in Barriento and fellow guard Khalon Foster’s ability to shoot.

But even LaTorre was surprised when Barriento let his shots fly.

“I can’t tell you what I was thinking in my head,” LaTorre said with a laugh.

Barriento (10 points) had not hit a 3 before the fourth quarter. His first triple came from deep on the right wing and put Millville up 29-25 with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the contest.