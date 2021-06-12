Miller's RBI, Edwards' pitching leads Hammonton to title

Hammonton would not threaten again until the seventh.

Krista Tzaferos walked with one out, and Jolina Balinsky came in as the courtesy runner. The next batter advanced Balinsky to second base but was thrown out at first. With two outs, Ava Divello singled.

Miller then singled home Balinsky for the go-ahead run. The 18-year-old catcher did not start when the Blue Devils won the sectional title in 2018.

“It’s incredible. My freshman year we won, but I was on the bench,” Miller said. “Now, actually being like a real part of it, it’s amazing

“When I was up at the plate (in the seventh), I was kind of shaking,” Miller said. “But as soon as I hit, it was the best feeling ever. … We weren’t getting the hits at first, then we pulled through in the seventh. I knew we were going to eventually.”

Edwards got out of some tight situations, including the first inning when Central had two on with one out. The Golden Eagles had six hits and other chances to score runs.

Edwards just kept slamming the door.

“In those tough spots, I just had to pitch a little harder and throw the pitches the best that I can,” she said.