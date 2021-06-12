Miller's RBI, Edwards' pitching leads Hammonton to title

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — The Hammonton High School softball team only has two seniors — Lily Miller and Kenzie Edwards.
Both delivered Saturday.
Miller hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to lead the second-seeded Blue Devils to a thrilling 1-0 victory over top-seeded Central Regional to capture the South Jersey Group III championship.
Edwards pitched a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts. The 18-year-old played for the Blue Devils when they won the title in 2018.
Hammonton (20-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Central Regional (21-5) is ranked No. 10. The Blue Devils will next play in the state Group III semifinals Tuesday.
“It feels amazing,” Edwards said. “This was honestly my goal for this season, to win it again, because I won it my freshman year. I’m just so happy. The feeling of winning is just amazing. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The game Saturday was a classic pitchers duel.
Golden Eagles senior Hannah Costa also pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits.
Riley Lancaster tripled to lead off the fourth inning for Hammonton. But Costa retired the next three batters.
Hammonton would not threaten again until the seventh.
Krista Tzaferos walked with one out, and Jolina Balinsky came in as the courtesy runner. The next batter advanced Balinsky to second base but was thrown out at first. With two outs, Ava Divello singled.
Miller then singled home Balinsky for the go-ahead run. The 18-year-old catcher did not start when the Blue Devils won the sectional title in 2018.
“It’s incredible. My freshman year we won, but I was on the bench,” Miller said. “Now, actually being like a real part of it, it’s amazing
“When I was up at the plate (in the seventh), I was kind of shaking,” Miller said. “But as soon as I hit, it was the best feeling ever. … We weren’t getting the hits at first, then we pulled through in the seventh. I knew we were going to eventually.”
Edwards got out of some tight situations, including the first inning when Central had two on with one out. The Golden Eagles had six hits and other chances to score runs.
Edwards just kept slamming the door.
“In those tough spots, I just had to pitch a little harder and throw the pitches the best that I can,” she said.
Hammonton coach Eric Shulman coached in three sectional title games and told his younger players how to play in these big games. But even he was nervous Saturday morning.
“It’s more nervous getting to the game than being in the game only because you want to get there and win,” Shulman said. “But then you’re here and you’re like, well, we might as well win.
“I couldn’t be happier for the staff and the girls and the sacrifices they make. We are so proud of them.”
Shulman called Miller and Edwards “phenomenal student-athletes.” Shulman added Edwards is a workhorse in the circle, and Miller does everything the team needs behind the plate to be successful.
“We didn’t really hit the ball hard (Saturday), and for (Miller) to just hammer that thing through the middle, man, talk about senior leadership,” Shulman said. “That’s what you want. That’s how you build a program.”
Edwards did not allow a walk Saturday.
In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Edwards struck out the nine-hole hitter with a runner on to end the game. Shulman said that was huge to avoid the top of Central’s lineup.
“When she puts her mind to it, she is going to end things,” Shulman said. “She shut the door. Between her and Lily, that’s what seniors do.”
Being pitcher and catcher, Edwards and Miller have worked together for almost their entire high school careers. Both praised each other after the game.
“It was kind of stressful, that hour drive up here, just knowing we have this big game ahead of us on someone else’s field,” Miller said. “But we came out and played just like we would on our field.”
Edwards said the goal was to bring the energy.
That mindset remains the same for the state tournament.
“I’m excited for that,” Edwards said. “Just to see how far we get and what this team can do being a young team. … I’m just happy for the whole team, and I’m glad to be a part of the team.”
After Hammonton won the sectional title in 2018, Shulman reached out to some coaches from various sports about how to prepare for the state tournament.
“How do you continue to climb the mountain?" he said. "Winning a sectional title is a big deal, but … I know these players understand we can go even bigger (than 2018). Just treat it like the next game, you come out and you work hard and you go from there.”
Hammonton:000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Central Reg.:000 000 0 — 0 6 0
3B: Lancaster H.
WP: Edwards (7 Ks) H.
LP: Costa (8 Ks) CR.
Records: Hammonton 20-1, Central Reg. 21-5
