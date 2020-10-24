Mike Balestriere scores with 23 seconds left to give St. Augustine Prep 1-0 win over EHT

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep soccer first-year coach Jake Heaton called Mike Balestriere one of the best seniors in the Cape-Atlantic League.
Balestriere lived up to that praise Saturday.
The 17-year-old senior scored with 23 seconds remaining in regulation to lead the Hermits to a 1-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a CAL interdivision game at LaRosa Field.
St. Augustine (6-0-1) and EHT (6-1), which in a normal year belong to the same division, both entered the game unbeaten.
“It feels exhilarating to be at the right spot at the right time,” said Balestriere, of West Deptford, Gloucester County. “I am blessed, and I couldn’t ask for more. I am really proud of my guys for pulling through.”
In the 80th minute, Shane Clancy had possession and sent the ball across the field to Matt Liss, who passed it back to Balestriere to set up the game’s lone goal.
The St. Augustine benched erupted when the ball sailed into the net.
“The kid always comes up clutch for us,” Heaton said of Balestriere. “He’s the best senior we have had on the field at any point in every game we played this year. The kid is tremendous.”
EHT and St. Augustine are among the top teams in South Jersey, and it that showed Saturday.
Both created multiple scoring chances, brought offensive pressure and played solid defense (especially in the middle) throughout the game.
The Hermits just found a way to finish.
“This was the first game on the calendar that I looked for,” Heaton said. “This is the one we circled and highlighted as probably the biggest game of the year. To get a win is great.”
St. Augustine senior goalkeeper Gavin Brown made eight saves for the shutout. The 17-year-old Millville resident made five second-half saves.
EHT made it difficult at times.
“I just tried to help (my team) stay organized and shut down (EHT senior forward Ahmad Brock), their key man who they play everything through,” Brown said. “If we stopped him, I knew they wouldn’t have anything else to go to, and they would just result to long balls, which they did.”
Brock had a couple of uncontested shots on net.
“That was a big factor coming into the game,” Brown said about the Hermits being able to match EHT’s intensity. “If we came out slow, we knew it was going to be a tough game. So coming out and matching them was huge. It allowed us to stay in it and fight all the way through the end to get the win.
“I couldn’t be happier. Beating those guys, they are going to be a No. 1 competition for all of South Jersey. I just can’t be happier, really.”
The Hermits moved the ball really well in the first half. But EHT made adjustments in the second half and spent most of the final 40 minutes in its offensive end.
The Eagles forced two second-half turnovers near the St. Augustine net.
“This was one of those games coming into it that we knew was gonna be a battle,” EHT coach Pete Lambert said. “Two very good teams playing here. This was like our first true test of the season, and we knew it was going to be physical, and we thought it would come down to a goal. It didn’t go in our favor, but I thought we played great for almost 80 minutes.”
EHT junior goalkeeper Nick Marin made nine saves, including some clutch stops that kept his team alive.
“It hurts,” Lambert said. “It hurts for sure to lose in the last 30 seconds like that. But we had our chances. We will learn from today and be better tomorrow and hopefully see them again later down the road in the playoffs,”
Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May county teams will compete in the Southeast Region in this year’s abbreviated postseason.
Heaton said his team needs to learn from its mistakes Saturday. But the coach added staying unbeaten furthers his players’ morale.
“The guys work really hard,” Heaton said. “Like in the second half, in particular, our plays have to be cleaner, but I can never knock their work. They always give me 100%. I can’t really ask for anything more than that.”
EHT0 0—0
St. Augustine0 1— 1
Goals—Balestriere SA.
Goalies—Brown (SA) 8; Marin (EHT) 9.
Records—St. Augustine 6-0-1; EHT 6-1
