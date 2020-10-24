Mike Balestriere scores with 23 seconds left to give St. Augustine Prep 1-0 win over EHT

The Hermits moved the ball really well in the first half. But EHT made adjustments in the second half and spent most of the final 40 minutes in its offensive end.

The Eagles forced two second-half turnovers near the St. Augustine net.

“This was one of those games coming into it that we knew was gonna be a battle,” EHT coach Pete Lambert said. “Two very good teams playing here. This was like our first true test of the season, and we knew it was going to be physical, and we thought it would come down to a goal. It didn’t go in our favor, but I thought we played great for almost 80 minutes.”

EHT junior goalkeeper Nick Marin made nine saves, including some clutch stops that kept his team alive.

“It hurts,” Lambert said. “It hurts for sure to lose in the last 30 seconds like that. But we had our chances. We will learn from today and be better tomorrow and hopefully see them again later down the road in the playoffs,”

Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May county teams will compete in the Southeast Region in this year’s abbreviated postseason.

Heaton said his team needs to learn from its mistakes Saturday. But the coach added staying unbeaten furthers his players’ morale.