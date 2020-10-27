Miguel Valencia leads Lower Cape May to 8-3 win over Wildwood Catholic

“The first half was a little sloppy, but in the second half we did pick it up a little more,” Valencia said. “In general, the game was OK. Our performance was OK."

Lower defeated Wildwood Catholic 7-0 on Oct. 6. Lower coach Dennis Elia praised Wildwood Catholic for its performance Tuesday.

“They came to play, and they showed up, especially in the first half,” Elia said. “They took it to us for most of that first half. My hat goes off to them. They played hard, and they played well.”

The Crusaders have 17 players. Only four are seniors, Wildwood Catholic coach Jim Lushok said.

The team celebrated Senior Day at halftime.

“I think the boys started off pretty well,” Lushok said. “I think Senior Day, that added some fuel to the fire there. They have effort and are aggressive. It was good to see them get the first goal.

“But Lower is a good squad, and they are going to battle back. They are not going to lay down because we got the first goal.”

Lower led 4-1 at halftime.

Mikey Flores scored early in the second half to extend the lead to 5-1. Jimmy Kane scored for Wildwood Catholic in the 46th minute to make it 5-2.