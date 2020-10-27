Miguel Valencia leads Lower Cape May to 8-3 win over Wildwood Catholic

STONE HARBOR — Before each game, Miguel Valencia listens to music and envisions himself and his teammates having a great performance.
The sophomore had success Tuesday.
Valencia scored twice and had two assists to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys soccer team to an 8-3 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League South Division game at Stone Harbor Field.
Both of his goals were off a set piece, at restart play after a foul, after a Wildwood Catholic player received a yellow card.
“I feel like I helped (his team) out a bit,” said Valencia, 16, of North Cape May. “But, yet, I still think I could’ve done better myself. And, as a team, we could’ve done better.”
Lower (5-1) started the game with a lot of offensive pressur, but Wildwood Catholic (1-5) was able to strike first.
Brett Bowers opened the scoring in the 18th minute to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead. Patrick Feketics assisted.
Lower continued to attack the net and finally got on the board after senior Colin Hassay scored in the 30th minute off an assist from Valencia.
Two minutes later, Troy Genaro scored off an assist from Jordan Pierce, who finished with two assists and a goal.
“The first half was a little sloppy, but in the second half we did pick it up a little more,” Valencia said. “In general, the game was OK. Our performance was OK."
Lower defeated Wildwood Catholic 7-0 on Oct. 6. Lower coach Dennis Elia praised Wildwood Catholic for its performance Tuesday.
“They came to play, and they showed up, especially in the first half,” Elia said. “They took it to us for most of that first half. My hat goes off to them. They played hard, and they played well.”
The Crusaders have 17 players. Only four are seniors, Wildwood Catholic coach Jim Lushok said.
The team celebrated Senior Day at halftime.
“I think the boys started off pretty well,” Lushok said. “I think Senior Day, that added some fuel to the fire there. They have effort and are aggressive. It was good to see them get the first goal.
“But Lower is a good squad, and they are going to battle back. They are not going to lay down because we got the first goal.”
Lower led 4-1 at halftime.
Mikey Flores scored early in the second half to extend the lead to 5-1. Jimmy Kane scored for Wildwood Catholic in the 46th minute to make it 5-2.
The Crusaders’ Nate Zeigler, who assisted on Kane’s goal, capped the scoring with an unassisted goal late in the second half.
Lushok said his team sometimes has midfield breakdowns and needs to win more 50-50 balls, which was an issue Tuesday.
“Our mistakes turned into their opportunities, and they made the best of them,” Lushok said.
“But I’m very proud of the way they played. They put a good effort forward. Like I said, Lower is a good squad.”
Flores had a second goal that gave Lower a 6-2 lead. Nicholas Adams scored to extend the lead to 7-2. Anderson Ryan made six saves.
“I think we took it for granted that we shut them out last time and didn’t start the game the way we should have,” Elia said.
“But (at halftime) we talked about a few things we had to do to clean it up and to finish the game off playing the way we know we are capable of.”
Lower Cape May 4 4— 8
Wildwood Catholic 1 2— 3
Goals—Valencia (2), Flores (2), Hassay, Genaro, Pierce, Adams LCM; Bowers, Kane, Zeigler WC.
Goalies—Ryan (6) LCM; Hitaffer (11) WC.
Records—Lower 5-1: Wildwood Catholic 1-5.
