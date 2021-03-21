Middle Township's Kate Herlihy is The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Herlihy could score from the perimeter and penetrate defenses to create shots for herself and teammates. She defended and rebounded like a player, who is a couple of inches taller.

Herlihy might be the best player in New Jersey that nobody knows about. A field hockey and lacrosse standout, she didn’t play AAU basketball in high school. Herlihy said she has not yet decided on whether to play basketball or field hockey in college.

“I definitely think playing other sports helped me play basketball,” she said. “All the sports are kind of connected. It’s not just the skills of like dribbling. It’s all about seeing and knowing how to work with your teammates.”

Team of the Year

Herlihy admitted she was skeptical to just how good Middle Township would be when the season began.

After all, she was the Panthers’ only returning starter. Nearly all the other players had limited varsity experience.

But Middle finished 8-1,went unbeaten in the Cape-Atlantic League and beat rivals Wildwood Catholic, Ocean City and Mainland Regional. Middle finished No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and is The Press Team of the Year.

“We killed it,” Herlihy said.