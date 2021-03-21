Middle Township's Kate Herlihy is The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Kate Herlihy led the Middle Township High School girls basketball team with her words and deeds this season.
Herlihy was the Panthers' only returning starter.
She averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four steals. Middle finished with an 8-1 record. Herlihy is The Press Player of the Year.
“The past few years,” she said, “I’ve never been the loud person or super vocal. This year, I had to step up as the captain and lead the girls a lot more.”
The 5-foot-7 senior was at her best in the Panthers' biggest games.
She scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 43-36 win over Wildwood Catholic on Feb. 1. She scored 26 and sank five 3-pointers in a 46-41 win over Ocean City on Feb. 3.
On Feb. 5, Herlihy scored 26 and grabbed seven rebounds in a 49-43 win over Mainland Regional. She scored 23 in a 49-27 win over Ocean City on Feb. 17.
Herlihy scored 26 in the Panthers’ lone loss, 47-37 to Haddonfield on March 6.
“Kate had a sense of appreciation and maybe desperation (about the season),” Middle coach John Leahy said. “We were very, very lucky to play games (because of COVID-19), but you never knew when it was going to end. She really approached every practice like she was going to be the best player on the floor and then that carried over into the games.”
Herlihy could score from the perimeter and penetrate defenses to create shots for herself and teammates. She defended and rebounded like a player, who is a couple of inches taller.
Herlihy might be the best player in New Jersey that nobody knows about. A field hockey and lacrosse standout, she didn’t play AAU basketball in high school. Herlihy said she has not yet decided on whether to play basketball or field hockey in college.
“I definitely think playing other sports helped me play basketball,” she said. “All the sports are kind of connected. It’s not just the skills of like dribbling. It’s all about seeing and knowing how to work with your teammates.”
Team of the Year
Herlihy admitted she was skeptical to just how good Middle Township would be when the season began.
After all, she was the Panthers’ only returning starter. Nearly all the other players had limited varsity experience.
But Middle finished 8-1,went unbeaten in the Cape-Atlantic League and beat rivals Wildwood Catholic, Ocean City and Mainland Regional. Middle finished No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and is The Press Team of the Year.
“We killed it,” Herlihy said.
Although there were no CAL or state tournaments because of the virus, Middle played each game as if it was the postseason.
“I feel like our kids played with a sense or urgency,” Leahy said. “They understood they were being given an opportunity to compete and improve every day, and they needed to take advantage of that.”
Coach of the Year
The Absegami girls basketball team finished 10-1 and won the Cape-Atlantic League North Division. Braves coach Bob Lasko is The Press Coach of the Year.
The Braves overcame a two-week COVID-19 pause at the start of the season.
“It was tough because when you don’t have those practices it’s tough to get that chemistry going,” he said. “We were just a gutsy group of kids. We played really good defense. Jackie Fortis played great defense for us, and every time we needed a bucket, (Haleigh) Schafer answered the call.”
