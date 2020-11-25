Middle Township wins annual Anchor Bowl over rival Lower Cape May

After the postgame wave goodbye (because of COVID-19 protocols), the Panthers sprinted toward the end zone to pick up the Anchor Bowl trophy and pose for pictures with it.

“This is tremendous,” Caraballo said. “It’s my last game as a senior. I wouldn’t want (to end his high school career) any other way.”

Lower (3-5), like Middle (4-4), entered the game on a two-game winning streak.

There was nothing fancy about Middle’s offensive game plan. The Panthers ran right at Lower often from a wildcat formation. Middle took a 14-7 lead it never relinquished when Caraballo scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

“Our plan was to tire them out, run right at them and don’t run away from them,” Nabb said. “

Meanwhile, the Middle defense held Lower to just 23 rushing yards. In addition to his interception for a TD, Caraballo picked off another pass in the fourth quarter to stop a Lower drive. Middle defenders Nabb, Giulian, Isiah Carr-Wing, Luke Salvo and Jayden Matthews made tackles for a loss.

“We watched a lot of film and had an idea about what (Lower) was coming at us with,” Giulian said. “We just love to hit on defense.”