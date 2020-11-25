Middle Township wins annual Anchor Bowl over rival Lower Cape May

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — David Giulian prides himself on being the first player down the football field on kick off coverage.
The Middle Township High School junior’s hustle made a difference Wednesday night.
The linebacker recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff to propel the Panthers to a 28-7 win over rival Lower Cape May Regional in the annual Anchor Bowl holiday matchup. Middle finishes the season on a three-game winning streak.
“The guy bobbled it, and I came up with it,” Giulian said. “That set the momentum. We knew right then we were in it and the game was ours to win or lose.”
After Giulian recovered the fumble at the Lower 30-yard line, the Panthers scored to take a 7-0 lead. Lower tied the game at 7-7, but Middle controlled the contest with a strong running game and a stingy defense.
Middle quarterback Brett Nabb ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, threw a TD pass and also intercepted a pass. Giulian rushed for 69 yards, and senior Dominic Caraballo ran for a TD and returned an interception for a score.
“This is so big for our program,” Nabb said. “We know how much this means to our community. We got it done today.”
This game is known as the Anchor Bowl. The winner receives a trophy with an anchor from the boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison on it. Middle leads the Anchor Bowl series 16-9.
After the postgame wave goodbye (because of COVID-19 protocols), the Panthers sprinted toward the end zone to pick up the Anchor Bowl trophy and pose for pictures with it.
“This is tremendous,” Caraballo said. “It’s my last game as a senior. I wouldn’t want (to end his high school career) any other way.”
Lower (3-5), like Middle (4-4), entered the game on a two-game winning streak.
There was nothing fancy about Middle’s offensive game plan. The Panthers ran right at Lower often from a wildcat formation. Middle took a 14-7 lead it never relinquished when Caraballo scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.
“Our plan was to tire them out, run right at them and don’t run away from them,” Nabb said. “
Meanwhile, the Middle defense held Lower to just 23 rushing yards. In addition to his interception for a TD, Caraballo picked off another pass in the fourth quarter to stop a Lower drive. Middle defenders Nabb, Giulian, Isiah Carr-Wing, Luke Salvo and Jayden Matthews made tackles for a loss.
“We watched a lot of film and had an idea about what (Lower) was coming at us with,” Giulian said. “We just love to hit on defense.”
Nabb also helped stymie the Lower offense in the second half with punts of 33 and 37 yards that were downed on the Lower 1- and 3-yard lines, respectively. Caraballo’s 17-yard return off an interception for a TD came two plays after the 37-yard punt.
“Those were big,” Nabb said of the punts. “I have to give credit to my wingmen (Caraballo and Adrian Laboy) for not letting the ball go into the end zone. It’s crazy contributing in all three phases if the game.
The Anchor Bowl marked the end of a successful season for both teams in that both managed to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and play their full allotment of eight games.
“A lot has happened this year and a lot of things build character,” Middle coach Frank Riggitano said. “For (the players) to go through what they went through and be on edge every day. If you have told me three weeks ago that we were able to finish the season, I would have told you that you were crazy.”
Lower Cape May 7 0 0 0 — 7
Middle Township 7 13 0 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
MT — Barcus 10 pass from Nabb (Licata kick)
LCM — Campanaro 16 pass from Ray (Tosto kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MT — Caraballo 10 run (Licata kick)
MT — Nabb 3 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
MT — Caraballo 17 int return (Giulian pass from Nabb)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: LCM. Hebron 7-17; MT. Nabb 16-109
Passing: LCM. Ray 14-22-3-89; MT. Nabb 6-9-0-73
Receiving: LCM. Lawler 6-54; MT. Caraballo 3-42
Records: Lower Cape May 3-5; Middle Township 4-4
