Middle Township to host outdoor wrestling match vs. Lower Cape May on Friday

Middle Township will host Lower Cape May in the school's first ever outdoor wrestling match.

The match will be held on the high school's tennis courts. The varsity match starts at 5 p.m.

The outdoor meet concept came about after the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of the wrestling season, which typically begins in November due to safety precautions associated with COVID.

Due to COVID guidelines, spectators are limited to two people per athlete and facemasks are required.

“We wanted to make this event one for both teams to remember,” said Sharon Rementer assistant principal of athletics, said in a statement. “It’s a special opportunity to host our rivals and get everyone excited for something different. Our team is excited and we’re happy we were able to do something like this for the athletes.”

