Middle Township renames high school athletic complex after former educator, athlete, coach John Roberson

A beloved member of the Middle Township community was honored posthumously Friday.

Before the high school football team's season opener, the district dedicated the John Roberson Athletic Complex at Memorial Field. Roberson, who died last summer at 91, was a 1948 Middle graduate who excelled in football and led the team to a co-county championship.

A triple-threat halfback, he scored 92 points (running and kicking) and passed for 72 more as a senior. After playing for Indiana University, Roberson spent two seasons as a Pittsburgh Steelers running back before he was drafted into the military to fight during the Korean War. A war injury prevented him from resuming his playing career after the war ended, according to a district release.

“I respect and love my dad dearly because of what he’s taught me,” said Craig Roberson, John’s son, in the release about the renaming of the complex. “Our name carries so much weight in the community because of him, and I really appreciate the school giving him his dues. He worked really hard to present himself that way.”

Roberson became a teacher, spending three years in Ohio before returning to Middle in the early 1960s to teach and coach at the high school until his 1979 retirement.

“John Roberson was a pillar in our community,” Middle Superintendent David Salvo said. “He was a friend to many and is dearly missed. We feel that this is the most fitting and appropriate way to remember someone who was so loved and respected.”

In January 2018, the district retired his No. 27 jersey in a ceremony Roberson and his wife, Dorothy, attended at the high school. They died six weeks apart in July and September 2021.

“Dad had always been an athlete,” Craig Roberson said. “He was an educator, a mentor, a family man, fantastic father — that’s what I grew up with.”

“Dad had a real giving spirit. His whole outlook on life was being comfortable in his skin and giving back to his community. That’s what he’s always taught me to do, give back as much as I possibly can,” he added. “There are a lot of people who are less fortunate. His legacy is still living on through Concerned Citizens (of Whitesboro), our community fundraisers, golf tournaments and benefits. As long as I’m continuing to do that, he’s looking down and smiling.”

Craig Robinson, like his father, has been a supporter of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro for years. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to the social and economic development of the residents in the community. It collaborates with local nonprofit organizations to provide support services for families in need.

“I’m so glad we have the opportunity to continue his legacy of inspiring students and athletes now even after he’s gone,” said Sharon Rementer, the Middle athletic director. “Continuing to motivate the students who play on the field that now bears his name.”