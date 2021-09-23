Middle Township off to best start in nearly 30 years; Must win

High school principals often say that when the football team wins, everything at the school runs a bit smoother.
Just about everyone in the school is happy Friday because they are anticipating that weekend’s big game. Just about everyone is happy on Monday because they’re celebrating a win.
This scenario is playing out at Middle Township right now.
The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 1992. No one currently connected with the program can remember when Middle started 4-0. The Panthers host Cumberland Regional (1-2) 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“The kids have been great,” said Middle coach Frank Riggitano, who has been at the school as a coach, teacher or administrator since 1986. “The members of the school community have reached out and talked to the kids about how nice it is to see them have success. Everything around the building is really good right now, and we hope to keep it that way.”
Middle's fast start is not completely unexpected. The Panthers won their final three games last season.
Brett Nabb is one of the team’s few seniors this season. The quarterback has thrown for five touchdowns and run for two scores. Sophomore wide receiver Michael Zarfati has caught two TD passes. Senior linebacker David Giulian has made 29 tackles.
Of the team’s 44 players, three are seniors and five are juniors.
“These guys have been great,” Riggitano said. “We kind of knew in the summer that this was a different crew. When they missed something, there were asking to make it up.”
Football has often been a struggle for the high schools in southern Cape May County. Since the playoffs began in 1974, Middle, Lower Cape May and Wildwood have made a combined eight postseason appearances.
These schools find it difficult to train in the summer and preseason because players work jobs on the local boardwalks and other seasonal businesses.
Workouts in full pads on hot August days are also not much of a match for the lure of the beach.
In the past, Middle held its own against other Cape-Atlantic League schools but struggled against the region’s larger schools and non-public powers.
“The balance of the bigger schools just wore us down physically,” Riggitano said. “For so many years, we’ve been at or around .500. We’ve never been able to get over that hump.”
But Middle has found a way to circumvent those obstacles this season.
The Panthers practiced from 6-8:15 a.m. in the preseason. Attendance was near perfect.
Riggitano said his program has a great relationship with local feeder programs. Former Panthers assistant Sam Caraballo now leads the Middle Township youth program. The youth program and high school team share many of the same plays.
That’s big reason why Middle currently starts two freshmen and eight sophomore.
“The kids are coming in much more prepared with the things that we do,” Riggitano said. “It’s been less teaching time.”
Former Middle players also coach the Dennis Township youth program.
“We’ve got the connection now,” Riggitano said. “Hopefully, we keep it going.”
Since the CAL merged with the West Jersey Football League, Middle has played schools of similar enrollments.
“They (the WJFL) have tried to make it more competitive in terms of school size,” Riggitano said. “That’s not only helped us but other schools.”
All of the above changes could be seen in Middle's 38-14 win over Glassboro. The Panthers fell behind 8-0 in the first quarter.
“Before you know it, we were winning 22-8,” Riggitano said. “Four or five years ago that wouldn’t have happened. These kids are dedicated. It’s important to them.”
The Panthers’ football success is part of what has been a banner fall so far for Middle sports teams.
As of Thursday, the boys soccer team was 4-0-1 and the girls soccer team was 4-0.
As for football, Middle plays in the WJFL United Division with Clayton, Lower Cape May, Cumberland, Schalick and Pennsville.
Middle hasn’t won a division title since 1969 but based on early-season results the Panthers are legitimate contenders this season.
A big crowd is expected for the Cumberland Regional game Friday. The Panthers have one of the region’s top student sections.
“The kids are really excited,” Riggitano said. “It’s been a very good fall at Middle Township right now.”
The Panthers hope continued good days are ahead.
They have one thing in their favor.
When it comes to changing history, nothing succeeds like success.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears every Friday in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
