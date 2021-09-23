Middle Township off to best start in nearly 30 years; Must win

High school principals often say that when the football team wins, everything at the school runs a bit smoother.

Just about everyone in the school is happy Friday because they are anticipating that weekend’s big game. Just about everyone is happy on Monday because they’re celebrating a win.

This scenario is playing out at Middle Township right now.

The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 1992. No one currently connected with the program can remember when Middle started 4-0. The Panthers host Cumberland Regional (1-2) 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“The kids have been great,” said Middle coach Frank Riggitano, who has been at the school as a coach, teacher or administrator since 1986. “The members of the school community have reached out and talked to the kids about how nice it is to see them have success. Everything around the building is really good right now, and we hope to keep it that way.”

Middle's fast start is not completely unexpected. The Panthers won their final three games last season.