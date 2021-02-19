Middle Township girls swim team earns first victory of season: Roundup

The Middle Township High School girls swimming team beat host Cape May Tech 96-71 on Friday for its first win of the season.
Sarina Wen won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly for the Panthers (1-1) and Sophia Braun doubled in the sprints.
Tech’s Emie Fredericks won the 100 breaststroke in a school-record 1 minute, 20.63 seconds.
Lindsay Robbins won the distance events for the Hawks (0-2), and she added two relay wins.
Girls swimming
Middle Township 96,
Cape May Tech 71
At Cape May County Special Services Pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—CMT (Lindsay Robbins, Emie Fredericks, Laura Schewizer, Alexandra Bruno) 2:11.58
200 Freestyle—Robbins CMT 2:08.13
200 IM—Sarina Wen MT 2:41.00
50 Freestyle—Sophia Braun MT 26.95
100 Butterfly—Wen MT 1:22.10
100 Freestyle—Braun MT 1:01.42
500 Freestyle—Robbins CMT 5:43.57
200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Wen, Natali Ilieva, Reilly Deschenes, Braun) 2:03.34
100 Backstroke—Ilieva MT 1:13.08
100 Breaststroke—Fredericks CMT 1:20.63 (school record. The old mark was 1:21.15 by Fredericks last winter).
400 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Schweizer, Bruno, Fredericks, Robbins) 4:18.18
Records—MT 1-1; CMT 0-2.
Our Lady of Mercy 128,
Wildw. Cath. Acad. 23
At OLMA yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Valle, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Izzy Rossi) 1:58.84
200 Freestyle—Valle O 2:05.00
200 IM—Davidson O 2:25.68
50 Freestyle—Rossi O 26.74
100 Butterfly—Davidson O 1:02.86
100 Freestyle—Sepers O 1:06.40
500 Freestyle—Sarah Kern O 6:08.31
200 Freestyle Relay—O (Sepers, Volkmann, Rachel Foster, Kern) 2:05.14
100 Backstroke—Valle O 1:04.12
100 Breaststroke—Rossi O 1:16.28
400 Freestyle Relay—O (Davidson, McDonough, Valle, Rossi) 4:01.31.
Records—OLMA 2-0.
Of note—Wildwood Catholic, a coed team, had only girls swimmers in the meet.
Boys swimming
St. Augustine Prep 110,
Mainland Reg. 60
At Mainland meters
200 Medley Relay—SA (Hayden Clay, Dante Buonadonna, Dave DiLeonardo, Ethan Kern) 1:54.18
200 Freestyle—Anthony Mortellite SA 2:04.50
200 IM—Bounadonna SA 2:17.98
50 Freestyle—Luke Volkmann SA 26.49
100 Butterfly—Mason Bushay MR 1:00.92
100 Freestyle—Edgar Valle SA 58.99
400 Freestyle—Matt Stanker SA 4:43.25
200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Kern, Valle, Clay, DiLeonardo) 1:46.44
100 Backstroke—Bushay MR 1:01.15
100 Breaststroke—Buonadonna SA 1:09.10
400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Stanker, Massimo Catania, Volkmann, Jack Levari) 4:04.11
Records—SA 2-0; MR 0-2
Southern Reg. 127,
Brick Memorial 43
From Thursday
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—SR (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Cole Nemes) 1:51.33
200 Freestyle—BM 1:55.42
200 IM—Sean White SR 2:15.21
50 Freestyle—Cole Nemes SR 23.77
100 Butterfly—Lukas Davis SR 1:06.54
100 Freestyle—Kristian Werner SR 53.22
400 Freestyle—BM 5:10.57
200 Freestyle Relay—SR (Davis, Jack Matthews, Jacob Werner, Matt Adams) 1:42.98
100 Backstroke—Werner SR 1:02.90
100 Breaststroke—White SR 1:04.67
400 Freestyle Relay—Beck Jaffe, Bryan Kahl, Jacob Werner, Lukas Davis SR 3:50.25
Records—SR 1-0; BM 0-1.
Co-ed swimming
Lower Cape May Reg. 51,
Millville 42 From Thursday
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Max Souder, Anderson Ryan) 2:06.56
200 Freestyle—Zeb Hinker LCM 2:01.29
200 IM—Kaitlyn Crouthamel LCM 2:01.29
50 Freestyle—Justin Melli LCM 25.00
100 Butterfly—Zeb Hinker LCM 1:03.60
100 Freestyle—Justin Melli LCM 55.72
400 Freestyle—Souder LCM 6:58.93
200 Freestyle Relay—LCM (Hinker, Anderson Ryan, Drew Montanero, Justin Melli) 1:52.43
100 Backstroke—Crouthamel LCM 1:04.25
100 Breaststroke—Reese Sheppard M 1:21.97
400 Freestyle Relay—LCM (Souder, Melli, Crouthamel, Hinker) 3:55.50
Records—LCM 1-0; M 0-1.
Girls basketball
No. 8 OLMA 61,
St. Joseph AcadEMY 15
Savannah Prescott scored 16 points for the host Villagers (6-1), who are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Angelina Dragone added eight points and had 10 rebounds.
Madelyn Bernhardt contributed seven points, and Sophia Sacco had six.
For St. Joseph, Maci Jacquet scored 11 points.
SJA: 5 1 2 7 — 15
OLMA: 28 16 9 8 — 61
Southern Reg. 41,
Lakewood 15
Summer Davis topped Southern (3-5) with 15 points, and Molly Ciliberto added six. Casey McBride scored five.
For Lakewood (0-8), Alana Bergstrom led in scoring with 11 points.
Lakewood: 2 3 10 0 — 15
Southern: 3 16 12 10 — 41
Point Pleasant Bor. 51
Barnegat 39
Lisa Shaver led Borough (4-3) with 20 points, and Erika Marinella had 16. Keira Munyan had 12 rebounds. Isabel Guiro and Cara McCoy each scored 10 points for visiting Barnegat (1-6). Erin Breyta and Ashley Pringle added seven and six points, respectively.
Barnegat: 10 9 14 5 — 39
PPB 14 14 9 14 — 51
Boys basketball
No. 7 Southern Reg. 46,
Pinelands Reg. 38
Jay Silva topped the host Rams (7-1) with 16 points Friday.
Jaden Anthony contributed 10 points and Nick Devane had eight.
Nick Desiderio added six.
Josh Kline led Pinelands (2-8) with 17 points.
Matt Cyphert scored nine points and Andrew Jenkins had seven.
Pinel. Reg. 6 7 10 15 — 38
South. Reg. 18 8 12 8 — 46
