Middle Township High School's Jamar Mack and Wildwood's Leiah Paulus were the individual winners Friday at the Big 5 Cross Country Championships at Cape May County Park in Cape May Court House.
Mack won the 3.1-mile Big 5 boys race in 18 minutes, 49 seconds and led the Panthers to the boys team championship. Middle had a low score of 25 and Cape May Tech was second with 32.
Paulus won the 3.1-mile Big 5 girls race in 21:57. Wildwood Catholic won the girls team title with 36 points.
Aiden Formento of Lower Cape May Regional was second in the boys race in 19:27, and Middle's Thomas Hargest was third in 19:28.
Jenna Hill of Lower Cape May took second in the girls race in 22:09, and Angelina Richards of Wildwood Catholic was third in 22:17.
Middle finished second in the girls team scoring with 39 points and Lower Cape May was third with 60.
Girls tennis
Ocean City 3, Middle Township 2
Singles: Alexis Allegretto OC d. Brenna Bussinger 6-0, 6-2; Maria Sakoulas MT d. Annabelle Terruso 6-0, 6-1; Fiona Gale MT d. Samantha Savell 7-6 (7-3), 6-1
Doubles: Chloe Howard and Daphne Brozyna OC d. Ava Hope and Ella Leahy 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Anna Wisnefski and Trista Sparks OC d. Isabella Pasciucco and Joline Abe 6-3, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5).
Records: Middle 3-2; Ocean City 3-2.
Millville 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles: Arielis Martinez d. Hannah Frebowitz 7-5, 6-0; Cheyanna Snyder d. Mia Marota 6-0, 6-1; Rebecca Lore d. Lauren Fox 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Savanna Hadley and Jaslene Negron d. Ellie Carrasco and Maya Hernandez 6-0, 6-1; Julissa Mateo and Ryleigh Sharretts d. Johan Jinat and Samyra Withanachchi 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Atlantic City 1-4; Millville 4-1.
Woodstown 3, Cumberland Regional 2
Singles: Abigail Melle W d. Grace Albert 6-2, 7-5; Isabella Albert C d. Gabby Kurpis 6-2, 6-0; Gabriella Albert C d. Cara Delia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Vivian Ward and Camille Osborn W d. Anna Nichols and Megan Basile 7-5, 6-4; Molly Curtis and Julianna Lindenmuth W d. Alex Stebbins and Diana Waterman 6-1, 6-3.
Records: Woodstown 3-0; Cumberland 4-2.
