Middle Township boys edge Wildwood Catholic on late layup

NORTH WILDWOOD — In just his second high school basketball game, Jamir McNeil delivered a memorable moment that he’ll probably remember long after he graduates.
The freshman guard scored 21 points and sank the winning layup with 7.4 seconds left as Middle Township rallied to beat Wildwood Catholic Academy 53-51 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday night.
“I knew I had to score,” McNeil said. “It was just me and the basket. I knew I had to win the game.”
The final sequence left Wildwood Catholic fans stunned and Middle fans overjoyed. With the score tied, the Crusaders inbounded the ball from the sideline. Middle sophomore Michael Zarfati stole the inbounds pass in the lane, took a dribble and flipped it ahead to McNeil, who sank a right-handed layup from the left side to put Middle up two.
Wildwood Catholic was out of timeouts. Crusaders forward Amir Kates missed a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.
“I saw the middle was open,” Zarfati said of his steal. “I saw they were looking at it. I just jumped it. I saw my man Jamir, No. 5. I gave it to him, and we got a layup.”
Middle vs. Wildwood Catholic is always one of Cape May County’s most anticipated games. Middle (2-0) and Wildwood Catholic (1-2) compete to attract players from the same community.
Fans nearly filled Wildwood Catholic’s gym Tuesday. Both teams are young and should improve as the season progresses. Both played with great energy as players often dove for loose balls.
Zarfati epitomizes how much the two schools are intertwined. His older brother David played for the Wildwood Catholic team that won the South Jersey Non-Public B and CAL titles in 2020.
“I love this gym,” Michael Zarfati said. “Small gym, always loud. Lots of people here. This was great.”
For three quarters and most of the fourth, Wildwood Catholic’s size overwhelmed the Panthers.
Crusaders forwards Justin Harper (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Rashee Bell (10 points, six rebounds) controlled the game inside.
Wildwood Catholic’s zone defense stymied the Middle offense. The Crusaders were up nine with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.
Middle then took advantage of some timely 3-pointers to get back in the game. Zarfati (nine points, three assists and two steals) and McNeil hit key shots from beyond the arc at the end of the third quarter. Anthony Trombetta’s 3-pointer tied the game at 51 with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left.
“Young kids tend to get tentative when they see a zone,” Middle coach LaMarr Greer said. “We were telling them be aggressive. We work on shooting every day. Let’s take our shots.”
Those 3-pointers set up the final sequence, and McNeil, even though he’s a freshman, was ready.
“He’s amazing,” Greer said of McNeil. ‘We’re trying to teach him how to work every day. When you’re as gifted as he is, you have to learn to work every day. He’s super competitive. I knew he didn’t want to lose this game.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
