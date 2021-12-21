Middle Township boys edge Wildwood Catholic on late layup

Fans nearly filled Wildwood Catholic’s gym Tuesday. Both teams are young and should improve as the season progresses. Both played with great energy as players often dove for loose balls.

Zarfati epitomizes how much the two schools are intertwined. His older brother David played for the Wildwood Catholic team that won the South Jersey Non-Public B and CAL titles in 2020.

“I love this gym,” Michael Zarfati said. “Small gym, always loud. Lots of people here. This was great.”

For three quarters and most of the fourth, Wildwood Catholic’s size overwhelmed the Panthers.

Crusaders forwards Justin Harper (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Rashee Bell (10 points, six rebounds) controlled the game inside.

Wildwood Catholic’s zone defense stymied the Middle offense. The Crusaders were up nine with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

Middle then took advantage of some timely 3-pointers to get back in the game. Zarfati (nine points, three assists and two steals) and McNeil hit key shots from beyond the arc at the end of the third quarter. Anthony Trombetta’s 3-pointer tied the game at 51 with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left.