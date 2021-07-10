Middle Township 3-sport standout Kate Herlihy is The Press Female Athlete of the Year

On her career plansOh, my goodness, I wish I knew. I’m still not honestly sure 100% what my major is going to be. I have no idea what I want to be. I wish I could tell you something. I really don’t know.

On being a three-sport athleteI don’t ever know what to do when I’m not playing a sport. Between sports, when we get a week break, I have no idea what to do with myself. I’ve always loved playing sports, and it’s been all I’ve known.

On what made this spring’s lacrosse season so much funI’ve never been super hardcore about lacrosse. This year, my two best friends who were younger than me — (juniors) Brianna Robinson and Kylie Graham — were on the team. We all had so much fun every practice. We were always laughing with each other. That made it fun and took a lot of pressure off.

On what she does in her spare timeI love to work out, hang out with my family. We have a beach house in Margate, and I love spending time there with my family and friends.

On Middle’s history of talented female athletesI don’t know. Maybe it’s because we have great coaches. Every coach I’ve had has been super helpful and willing to make me better. I just think there’s a lot of dedicated athletes down at Middle that really work hard.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.