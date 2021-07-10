Middle Township 3-sport standout Kate Herlihy is The Press Female Athlete of the Year

Kate Herlihy is the last of her siblings to graduate from Middle Township High School.
That’s bad news for the Panthers’ coaches.
Herlihy excelled in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse. The Dennis Township resident is The Press Female Athlete of the Year.
“I’ve always been super active,” Herlihy, 18, said. “My family loves hiking, loves going to the beach. I kind of just followed all my siblings.”
The Herlihy family has a tradition of success at Middle. Ryan Herlihy, 25, was a standout cross country and distance runner. His twin sister, Summer, excelled at lacrosse and field hockey.
Jenna, 21, played field hockey and helped Middle win a Cape-Atlantic League basketball title and a South Jersey lacrosse championship.
As for Kate, she used her speed, quickness and strength to dodge defenders and create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates in every sport she played.
Herlihy scored 25 goals and had 10 assists to lead the Middle field hockey team to a 13-2-1 record last fall. In the winter, she averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four steals for the basketball team. Herlihy topped her senior year by scoring 44 lacrosse goals in the spring.
In addition to her athletic exploits, she also graduated high school with a college associate’s degree through the school’s Early College Program with Atlantic Cape Community College.
“She’s one of those kids who would literally be good at anything she chose to do,” Middle girls basketball coach John Leahy said. “She has a natural competitiveness. It’s pretty amazing to think of the commitment you have to make to be a great athlete, and then you add the academic side of it, it’s pretty remarkable.”
Herlihy will continue her basketball career at Rowan University. This is the fifth time in the past 11 years a Middle Township girl has been Athlete of the Year. Kelsey McCusker won in 2011, Bridget Ruskey in 2016 and 2017 and Kira Sides last year.
In a telephone interview Thursday, Herlihy discussed several topics, including why Middle seems to have so many talented female athletes.
On growing up as the youngest in the familyI hated it, but I think it honestly made me a better athlete because I was constantly playing against older people. I was getting beat all the time. I would play basketball with them, and they would just post me up or stuff me every time. Honestly, it just made me stronger, I think.
On her decision
to attend RowanI had one (field hockey scholarship) offer from Long Island University (in Brooklyn). I wanted to go there , but in the end, I love being closer to home, and it was a little too far for me. I love basketball and field hockey. I thought, ‘OK, if I play basketball, that’s still great.’ I was looking at other schools, too, but in the end, Rowan accepted (her college credits). I think it’s honestly a really underrated school, and it’s growing really fast.
On her career plansOh, my goodness, I wish I knew. I’m still not honestly sure 100% what my major is going to be. I have no idea what I want to be. I wish I could tell you something. I really don’t know.
On being a three-sport athleteI don’t ever know what to do when I’m not playing a sport. Between sports, when we get a week break, I have no idea what to do with myself. I’ve always loved playing sports, and it’s been all I’ve known.
On what made this spring’s lacrosse season so much funI’ve never been super hardcore about lacrosse. This year, my two best friends who were younger than me — (juniors) Brianna Robinson and Kylie Graham — were on the team. We all had so much fun every practice. We were always laughing with each other. That made it fun and took a lot of pressure off.
On what she does in her spare timeI love to work out, hang out with my family. We have a beach house in Margate, and I love spending time there with my family and friends.
On Middle’s history of talented female athletesI don’t know. Maybe it’s because we have great coaches. Every coach I’ve had has been super helpful and willing to make me better. I just think there’s a lot of dedicated athletes down at Middle that really work hard.
