Middle tops Holy Spirit in golf: Roundup

The Middle Township High School golf team beat visiting Holy Spirit 183-189 Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League Match at Avalon Golf Club.
Spirit’s James Dalzell scored the low round with a 36 which had two birdies. But Middle’s Nick Salfi and Jake Riggs each shot a 41. Salfi had an eagle and Riggs had a birdie.
The Panthers improved to 6-3 and Holy Spirit fell to 4-3.
At Avalon Golf Club
HS—James Dalzell 36, Brendan Marczyk 49, John Grahsler 51, Nate Verkteris 53.
MT—Nick Salfi 41, Jake Riggs 41, Haley Cohn 50, Evan Rinier 51.
Birdies—Dalzell (2) HS. Riggs MT.
Eagles—Salfi MT.
Records—HS 4-3; MT 6-3.
St. Augustine Prep 150,
Millville 200
At Centerton Golf Course (par 35)
SA—Brendan Meagher 36, Frank Wren 37, Paul Clavner 38, Lenny Dolson 39.
M—Mason Marker 48, DJ Somerville 49, Jesse Kurcher 49, Sydney Middleton 54.
Records—SA 11-0; M 3-7.
Delsea Reg. 193,
Cumberland Reg. 196
At Running Deer Golf Club (par 36)
D—Christian Gaetano 46, David Jones 47, Henry Kobik 49, Gabriel Smith 51.
C—Brandon Glaspey 38, Gavin Goldsborough 46, Zachary Swift 54, Sam Thompson 58.
Records—D 4-5; C 2-6.
Cedar Creek 177,
ACIT 203
At Green Tree Golf Club (par 37)
CC—Hunter Stubley 41, Dylan Guercioni 44, Justin Cartwright 45, Liberty Nuttal 47.
A—Logan Williamson 45, Derek Barnabei 46, Mateo Medina 51, Sam Riggin 61.
Birdies—Nuttal CC.
Records—CC 10-1; ACIT 1-6.
Oakcrest 179,
Egg Harbor Twp. 205
At Blue Heron Golf Course (par 36)
EHT—Katie Cabinian 39, Charlie Jones 46, Ashley Conant 56, Jake Barnhart 64.
O—Cassie Booth 42, Kaavya Kolli 45, Andrew Smith 45, Varsha Mudalair 47.
Birdies—Cabinian EHT. Booth O.
Records—EHT 4-5; O 6-5.
Holy Spirit 185
Wildwood Cath. 196
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 36)
WCA—Kieron Kelly 48, Jared Hopping 48, Tommy Golden 49, Chris Cruz 51.
HS—James Dalzell 40, Brendan Marczyk 47, Nate Vekteris 49, John Grahsler 49.
Birdies—Dalzell HS.
Records—WC 3-4; HS 4-2.
Girls golf
Wall Twp. 209,
Barnegat 223
At Wall (par 37)
B—Yasmeen Muhammad 47, Kira Pokluda 55, Olivia Maschi 60, Maura Glines 61.
W—Jessica Brehm 41, Ashley Liskowitz 47, Cara Tinacci 57, Kelly Knier 64.
Records—B 6-2; Wall 7-1.
Baseball
Holy Spirit 25,
Bridgeton 0
The host Spartans (6-4), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, had 25 hits and ended the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
CJ Egrie was 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. Steven Petrosh went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, and Samson Gerner had three hits. Trevor Cohen, Gavin McNatt, Anthony Solari, Trevor Smith, Ryan Spina and Jayden Shertel each added two hits.
Winning pitcher Tyler Armstrong worked four innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out five.
Bridgeton fell to 2-5.
Cape May Tech 16,
Pleasantville 0
Tech’s Nate Archold allowed one hit in five innings, walked none and struck out seven.
Shelton Marsden went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Tanner Oliva had a double, three runs and an RBI.
Tennis
Ocean City 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Charles DiCicco d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-0, 6-1; Kraig Redmond d. Kyle Espina 6-1, 6-0; Jackson Barnes d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Sawyer Lomax-Chris Ganter d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-3, 6-1; Max Fisher-Scott Nuss d. Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Oakcrest 1-4; OC 6-1.
