Middle scores seven in fourth inning, beats Cape May Tech

Olivia Clark scored four runs to lead the Middle Township High School softball team to a 16-1 win over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.
Kailyn Jamison and Charlotte Selover each scored two runs and had two RBIs for the Panthers (1-2). Sayde Nichols and Isabella D'Alonzo each tripled. D'Alonzo added five RBIs. Nichols scored four runs. Selover pitched five innings, striking out 10.
Middle scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
For Cape May Tech (0-2), Amelia Ogden had an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored Alexis Fox. Johanna Longstreet struck out four in five innings.
Middle outhit CMT 8-1.
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 17,
Lower Cape May 2
Kayla Dollard and Gianna Carmen each scored three runs. Sienna Walterson and Carmen each had two hits. Walterson also doubled and had three RBIs. Natalie Stewart, Madison Biddle, Annaliese Valentino and Payton Colbert each scored two runs. EHT (3-0) scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Haley Korsak pitched two innings, striking out four.
Samantha Mancuso had two RBIs for the Caper Tigers (1-1). Ashlyn Sekela and Mia Lund each scored a run.
Our Lady of Mercy 19,
Middle Twp. 5
Maggie Douglas had five hits and drove in seven runs for the Villagers (2-0). Emma Douglas scored four runs, hit four singles and had two RBIs. Gianna Terpolilli had three RBIs, two runs and two hits. Annalise Keppel three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Destiny Ragsdale scored three runs, had three singles and drive in two. OLMA scored nine runs in the second innings.
For the Panthers (0-2), Sayde Nichols had two hits and two RBIs. Olivia Clark, Charlotte Selover, Alexis Yaeckel and Kailyn Jamison each scored a run. Jamison and Isabella D'Alonzo each had RBIs.
Clayton 23,
Wildwood 1
For the Warriors (0-2), Ava Troiano singled and scored a run in the fourth inning. Jenna Hans doubled. Charlotte Kilian pitched three innings and struck out two. For Clayton (2-0), Alana Gannon scored three runs and had three RBIs. Madison Manera tripled, Brionna Berwick homered.
Baseball
St. Joseph 10,
Camden Catholic 4
Gage Ambruster and Ty Powell with each had three hits for the Wildcats. Freshmen Nick Melchiore contributed two hits. Lucas Middleman pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Bo further information was available.
Hammonton 17,
Atlantic City 7
Gavin West drove in four runs, scored twice and tripled for the Blue Devils (1-0). Jared Beebe had three hits, including a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. David Humphries had three RBIs and two singles. Matt McAleer, DJ Adamucci and Lucas Destefano each scored twice. Humphries pitched three innings, striking out eight. Hammonton had 15 hits.
Atlantic City scored five runs in the fifth inning. The Vikings (0-2) had two hits and committed three errors. No further information was available.
From Wednesday
Wildwood 11,
Clayton 1
Wildwood (1-1) scored eight runs in the fourth inning. Junior Hans, Ernie Troiano and Miguel Claudio each scored twice. Josh Vallese tripled and had an RBIs. Harley Buscham scored a run and had an RBI. Ethan Burke pitched five innings and struck out seven.
Cameron Warner scored the lone run for Clayton (0-2).
Boys volleyball
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lakewood 0
The Wildcats (1-1) won 25-16, 25-12.
Dan Brunke led Pinelands with 11 assists, nine service points and five digs. Abdullah Elsayad had eight kills, eight service points seven digs and five aces. Aaron Johnson had nine assists and two aces. Connor Johnston had five digs. Brogan Duelly had six kills, six digs and two aces.
Lakewood fell to 0-3.
From Wednesday
ACIT 2,
Hammonton 1
ACIT (1-0) won 24-26, 25-19, 27-25.
Francesco Angelastro had five assists and two blocks for the Blue Devils (0-1). Aiden Nicholls had three kills, three blocks and two assists. Justin Lang had four assists. Benn Leonard had four service points and three kills.
Red Bank Catholic 2,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Red Bank Catholic (1-0) won 25-21, 20-25, 25-21.
Dan Brunke led the Wildcats (0-1) with 19 assists to go with six service points and two aces. Abdullah Elsayad had 10 digs, 10 service points, five kills and two aces. Brogan Duelly had 11 digs, nine kills and six service points. Connor Johnston had nine digs. Andrew Jenkins finished with nine service points. Aiden Skeie and Nick Daleo each had five kills.
Girls volleyball
From Wednesday
Middle Twp. 2,
Lower Cape May 0
Middle (2-8) won 25-20, 25-20.
For Lower (0-9), Joelle DuFault had 10 service points and five aces. Audra Sockriter had 10 service points and two aces. Mariah Klinger had five kills, five service points and three digs. Genevieve Spitaletto had three digs.
Pleasantville 2,
Absegami 1
Pleasantville (7-8) won 13-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Faith Garcia led the Greyhounds with 21 assists to go with five digs. Yancely Hernandez had 14 kills, 12 service points, eight digs and five aces. Araceli Martinez had 11 digs, five service points, four kills and three aces. Jayla Trice finished with 11 kills, five service points and four digs.
