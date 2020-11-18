Middle field hockey outplays tournament rival Woodstown to advance to final

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School field hockey team outplayed traditional state tournament rival Woodstown most of the way Wednesday in their South West Group A semifinal game.

It took a while, but that edge eventually showed up on the scoreboard.

Middle Township, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, scored once in each of the final three quarters and beat the Wolverines 3-1.

Maddy Scarpa scored in the third minute of the second quarter, and Lexie Frank made it 2-0 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third. With the Middle football team taking time out from their practice nearby to cheer, team leader Kate Herlihy scored on a penalty stroke with 13 minutes remaining in the game.

The top-seeded Panthers (12-2-1) will host the winner between third-seeded Schalick and No. 2 Haddon Township on Saturday for the South West A championship. Woodstown ends at 11-4.

“The first quarter made me feel good, because we were controlling the tempo,” Middle Township coach Janina Perna said. “Sometimes we don’t come out very quick. I liked that Woodstown was playing up to us rather than the other way around. The second goal was a big one, because that made it easier to control the game.”