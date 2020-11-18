Middle field hockey outplays tournament rival Woodstown to advance to final

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School field hockey team outplayed traditional state tournament rival Woodstown most of the way Wednesday in their South West Group A semifinal game.
It took a while, but that edge eventually showed up on the scoreboard.
Middle Township, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, scored once in each of the final three quarters and beat the Wolverines 3-1.
Maddy Scarpa scored in the third minute of the second quarter, and Lexie Frank made it 2-0 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third. With the Middle football team taking time out from their practice nearby to cheer, team leader Kate Herlihy scored on a penalty stroke with 13 minutes remaining in the game.
The top-seeded Panthers (12-2-1) will host the winner between third-seeded Schalick and No. 2 Haddon Township on Saturday for the South West A championship. Woodstown ends at 11-4.
“The first quarter made me feel good, because we were controlling the tempo,” Middle Township coach Janina Perna said. “Sometimes we don’t come out very quick. I liked that Woodstown was playing up to us rather than the other way around. The second goal was a big one, because that made it easier to control the game.”
Woodstown didn’t score until Kaylee Wenzell’s goal with five seconds left in the game.
“I told the team before the game that there needs to be 11 defenders, and it was our best defensive game of the year,” Perna said.
Woodstown edged Middle 2-1 last year in the South Jersey Group I championship game.
Scarpa, a forward, scored her second goal of the season on a shot that went off a defender’s stick to make it 1-0. Shea Gerhard assisted.
“We were definitely a little nervous today,” said Scarpa, a 15-year-old sophomore from Cape May Court House. “We just had to capitalize on every possession. We knew Woodstown is a good team. I think we played very well.”
Frank’s goal, her third of the year, also came on a corner. Woodstown goalie Ella Roberts made a save, and Frank, a defender, sent in the rebound from close range.
“With everything going on, it’s a nice feeling to get the win,” said Frank, an 18-year-old senior from Cape May Court House. “Everyone gave 100%. It’s been a really good year. I’m glad we got the season in.”
Helihy sent the penalty stroke to the right, and Roberts got a piece of it, but the ball went into the net. Herlihy has 25 goals on the season.
Middle goalie Grace Thompson made three saves.
Woodstown’s coach is former Hammonton three-sport athlete Susan Massara.
“I thought we played very well,” Massara said. “Middle is a very tough team, and they executed well and came out on top.”
Woodstown 0 0 0 1 — 1
Middle Twp. 0 1 1 1 — 3
Goals-Wenzell W. Scarpa, Frank, Herlihy MT.
Goalies-Roberts (8) W. Thompson (3) MT.
Records-Woodstown 11-4; Middle 12-2-1.
