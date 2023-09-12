Middle Township High School's Gwen Boal and Allie Brady scored to goals apiece to lead the Panthers field hockey team to a 5-1 win over visiting Vineland on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Julia Clark added one goal for Middle (2-0), which led 4-0 at halftime. Hannah Cappelletti had two assists, and Anyiah Torres, Abbey Cappelletti and Jax Pickering each added an assist. Zoe Hagan made four saves for the win.
Vineland (0-1) cut the lead to 4-1 in the third quarter on a goal by Megan Alvarez. Georgina Chalow and Sidney Cronk assisted.
Holy Spirit 6, Bridgeton 0: Alexandria Graffius scored three goals for the visiting Spartans (2-0), and Hanna Watson added a goal and an assist. Kendall Murphy scored the winning goal to make it 1-0 in the only score of the first quarter. Riley Cautilli also had a goal. Lauren Cella led with three assists, and Megan Phillips added one.
People are also reading…
Jorja Condurson made one save for the shutout.
Ayianna Ridgeway had 17 saves for Bridgeton (0-2).
Point Pleasant Borough 10, Barnegat 0: Caroline DeKenipp led visiting Borough (2-0) with four goals and had one assist.
Camryn Johnson added three goals and two assists, and Codi Damerau had a goal and two assists. Claire Pausz had seven saves for the win.
Emilie Menegus made 17 saves for Barnegat (1-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.