Maddyn McAnaney scored five goals to help Middle Township High School edge Our Lady of Mercy Academy 12-11 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League girls lacrosse game Monday.

McAnaney also contributed five ground balls and four draw controls as the Panthers improved to 7-8.

Carmen O'Hara scored four goals. Abbie Teefy added two, and Hailie Seitz got one. Brooke Nabb had ground balls. Eliza Billingham contributed seven draw controls. Olivia Rodgers made seven saves.

For the Villagers (13-6), Gabby Eaise and Rylie Gemberling scored four goals each. Gabby Celli scored two, Jenna D'Orio one. Drew Coyle and Gemberling each had five ground balls. Gemberliing also had three draw controls. Brooke Callan made seven saves.

Cedar Creek 12, Timber Creek 7: Mia McColl scored four goals to help the host Pirates achieve a milestone.

Cedar Creek improved to 10-8, the first time in program history the Pirates have reached double figures in victories. Cedar Creek reached the milestone just two years after a one-win season.

Cierra Sansone scored three goals, and Gianna Thoms added two. Also scoring were Emily Winterbottom, Quinlan Branca and Isabella Cote added one apiece. Branca also had six ground balls and four draw controls. McColl had seven draw controls. Sierra Sketers made seven saves.

Rebecca Gordon scored three goals for Timber Creek (6-9).

No. 10 Holy Spirit 15, Lower Cape May Reg. 2: Brielle Soltys, Maddie Abbott and Hanna Watson scored four goals each to lead the Spartans.

Watson added three assists, and Abbott had two. Soltys got one assist and had five draw controls. Also scoring were Mariah Nell, Kendall Murphy and Maren DePersenaire. Also for the Spartans, Murphy had five draw controls and two ground balls. Kia Murray made one save.

Holy Spirit, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 12-3. The Caper Tigers fell to 8-9.

No. 6 Southern Reg. 16, Red Bank Catholic: Delaney Falk scored five goals to go with six ground balls to help the Rams improve to 13-4.

Ayla Cozzone added three goals. Avery Smith and Deirdre Jones added two apiece. Also scoring were Anna Malandro, Riley Lewis, Meri Cassidy and Izzy Muti. Smith had six draw controls. Adyson Griffin made five saves, and Morgan Muirhead had two.

Anna Wingerter and Makenna Graham scored four goals each for RBC. (9-9). Taylor Carlson made 10 saves.