A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week. Records through Thursday.

1. Egg Harbor Township softball: The defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV champions are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 41-4.

2. Leah Howard: The Millville senior had an impressive start to the outdoor track and field season with a javelin throw of 146 feet, 2 inches — the No. 1 throw in the state this season — at the Deptford Relays last Saturday.

3. Mawali Osunniyi and Ahmad Fogg: After the first weekend of the outdoor track and field season, Osunniyi, of Mainland Regional, has the No. 1 high jump in the state at 6-6. Fogg, of Egg Harbor Township, has the No. 1 triple jump at 44-1.75.

4. Sahnye Degraffenreidt: The Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver/defensive back has received scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Penn State and Temple.

5. Cameron Flukey: The Egg Harbor Township senior right-handed pitcher has attracted the attention of plenty of pro scouts. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings.

6. St. Augustine baseball: The Hermits' lineup features plenty of unfamiliar names, but the results for the defending CAL and South Jersey Non-Public A champion have been the same so far. St. Augustine (5-1) has won five straight.

7. Hanna Watson: The Holy Spirit junior had nine goals and eighth assists to spark the Spartans girls lacrosse team to a 2-0 start.

8. St. Joseph Academy softball: The Wildcats (5-1) have won five straight.

9. Hunter Watson: The Mainland Regional junior linebacker has received scholarship offers from Temple, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Monmouth, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.

10. Buena Regional baseball: The Chiefs are 7-0.