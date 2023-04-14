A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week. Records through Thursday.
1. Egg Harbor Township softball: The defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV champions are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 41-4.
2. Leah Howard: The Millville senior had an impressive start to the outdoor track and field season with a javelin throw of 146 feet, 2 inches — the No. 1 throw in the state this season — at the Deptford Relays last Saturday.
3. Mawali Osunniyi and Ahmad Fogg: After the first weekend of the outdoor track and field season, Osunniyi, of Mainland Regional, has the No. 1 high jump in the state at 6-6. Fogg, of Egg Harbor Township, has the No. 1 triple jump at 44-1.75.
4. Sahnye Degraffenreidt: The Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver/defensive back has received scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Penn State and Temple.
People are also reading…
5. Cameron Flukey: The Egg Harbor Township senior right-handed pitcher has attracted the attention of plenty of pro scouts. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings.
6. St. Augustine baseball: The Hermits' lineup features plenty of unfamiliar names, but the results for the defending CAL and South Jersey Non-Public A champion have been the same so far. St. Augustine (5-1) has won five straight.
7. Hanna Watson: The Holy Spirit junior had nine goals and eighth assists to spark the Spartans girls lacrosse team to a 2-0 start.
8. St. Joseph Academy softball: The Wildcats (5-1) have won five straight.
9. Hunter Watson: The Mainland Regional junior linebacker has received scholarship offers from Temple, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Monmouth, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.
10. Buena Regional baseball: The Chiefs are 7-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.