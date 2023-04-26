Mia McColl scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Cedar Creek High School girls lacrosse team to a 12-3 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday

Cierra Sansone scored four and added an assist for the Pirates (4-5). Emily Winterbottom and Isabella Cote each scored twice, and Cote had an assist. Delfina Vanelli made six saves.

Rachel Carson, Addison Maulone and Lauren Haye each scored for Oakcrest (0-8). Fatima Sougoufara made 16 saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 17, Millville 5: Lucia Visalli led the Villagers (8-2) with five goals, and Ryle Gemberling scored four and added an assist. Gabby Eaise had three goals and two assists, and Gabby Celli scored twice to go with three assists. Jenna D'Orio had two goals and an assist, and Erin McMahon added a goal. Brooke Callan made five saves. Alex Sirakides had five ground balls.

For Millville (3-6), Brooke Powers scored three. Maren Woodman and Aubree Joslin each scored, and Julia Thompson added an assist.

No. 5 Holy Spirit 15, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Brielle Soltys scored three for the Spartans (7-1). Maddie Abbott, Sienna Calhoun and Taylor Lyons each scored twice. Hanna Watson had five assists and a goal. Kendall Murphy, Lauren Cella, Laura Livingston, Maren DePersenaire and Lucianna Rynkiewicz each scored once. Calhoun added seven ground balls. Marissa Gras made two saves.

Angelina Petracci scored for the Eagles (1-7). Leah Arreguin had five ground balls. Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez made nine saves.

Monmouth 11, Pinelands Reg. 5: Paige Macari scored twice, and Alyssa Brown, Olivia Nielsen and Kiera Kaszuba each added goals for Pinelands (0-6). Emma Murry made 11 saves. Monmouth improved to 4-5.