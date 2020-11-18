Mia Mars' goals helps Hammonton advance to South East A semis: Roundup

The Hammonton High School field hockey team on Tuesday beat seventh-seeded Cedar Creek 1-0 in the NJSIAA South East A quarterfinals in Hammonton.
The second-seeded Blue Devils, who improved to 6-1-1, will host Egg Harbor Township on Thursday in the semifinals.
For Hammonton, Mia Mars scored with an assist from Brianna Gazzara. Sofia Grasso made four saves, and Angelina Catania made three.
Sidney Dunleavy made 13 saves for Cedar Creek (3-7).
Cedar Creek; 0 0 0 0—0
Hammonton; 0 1 0 0—0
South East A Quarterfinals
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
(6) Absegami 0
Kara Wilson scored twice for EHT (10-2). Jenna Gray added a goal and two assists. Julia Zapille and Ella Seymour each scored once. Cheyenne Avellino and Abby Harte each provided an assist. Rebecca Macchia made three saves.
Vivian Jiang made 19 saves for Absegami (5-4).
EHT will face (2) Hammonton on Thursday in the semifinals.
South East B Quarterfinals
(1) Ocean City 9,
(8) Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Racheli Levy-Smith scored four times for Ocean City (10-2). Tara McNally had three goals and an assist. Alexis Smallwood added a goal and two assists. Carly Hanin scored once. Andi Helphenstine provided two assists. Olivia Vanesko and Ella Brogan provided one assist apiece. Keely Calloway made two saves.
Lower Cape May fell to 4-7.
Ocean City will host (5) Mainland on Thursday in the semifinals.
Central East B Quarterfinals
(4) Pinelands Reg. 7,
(12) Jackson Liberty 0
Jamilyn Hawkins had three goals and an assist for Pinelands (9-3-1). Olivia Gordon scored twice. Layla Frost and Karianna Eagle each added a goal and an assist. Abby Romanek and Kamryn Borden provided an assist apiece.
Mia Bouchelle made 19 saves for Jackson Liberty (1-11).
Jackson; 0 0 0 0—0
Pinelands; 0 1 3 3—7
Note: Pinelands will face (1) Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the semifinals.
(6) Ocean Twp. 5,
(3) Barnegat 2
Jordan Dobin scored three times for Ocean Township (9-6). Olivia Bonforte scored twice. Taylor Cerafice provided two assists, and Allison Tanasy provided one. Alexandra Santos made seven saves.
Camryn White had a goal and an assist for Barnegat (11-3-1). Haleigh Dengler scored once, and Madison Kubicz made 10 saves.
Ocean; 2 0 2 1—5
Barnegat; 0 0 1 1—2
(1) Rumson-Fair Haven 8,
(8) Lacey Twp. 0
Tyler Argilagos and Helena Stoever each had three goals and an assist for Rumson-Fair Haven (12-3). Brennan Bazant and Meadow Maguire added a goal and an assist apiece.
Patricia Marion made seven saves for Lacey (6-8).
Lacey; 0 0 0 0—0
Rumson; 6 0 2 0—8
Central East D Quarterfinals
(1) Southern Reg. 6,
(9) South Brunswick 0
Kate O’Boyle scored three times for Southern (15-0). Kiera Lyons added a goal and two assists. Bella English and Olivia Davis each scored one, and Ella DiPietro and Cuinn Deely provided an assist apiece.
Southern will host (12) Old Bridge on Thursday in the semifinals.
South Brunswick fell to 7-5.
Regular season
Wildwood 4,
Cape May Tech 1
Kalei Budney scored for Cape May Tech (0-10). Adelia Ogden assisted. Ogden made 16 saves.
Jenna Hanns scored twice for the Warriors (3-11).
FROM MONDAY Our Lady of Mercy 4,
Buena Reg. 0
Olivia Fiocchi scored twice and had an assist for the Villagers (8-4). Giana Patitucci scored once and had an assist. Carly Oliva scored once. Isabella Burhanna and Drew Coyle each had an assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made one save.
Jadarys Morales made 15 saves for the Chiefs (2-6).
Boys soccer
NJSIAA Playoffs
South West C Quarterfinals
Oakcrest 6,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Asembo Augo scored three goals and had an assist for the top-seeded Falcons (10-1-1). Tim Graczyk scored twice. Michael O’Brien scored once. Zach Dittus, Ethan Nelson and Jack O’Brien each had an assist. Ryan Liberty made four saves.
Jordan Pierce and Miguel Valencia each scored once for the eighth-seeded Caper Tigers (6-5). Troy Genaro had an assist. Ryan Anderson made six saves.
Oakcrest will host fourth-seeded West Deptford in the semifinals Thursday.
West Deptford 3,
Pleasantville 1
Anthony Perdomo scored off an assist from Elmer Barahona in the first half for the 12th-seeded Greyhounds (5-5).
Franklin Moreno made 13 saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Nick Corsetti scored twice and had an assist for the fourth-seeded Eagles (10-5). Justin McCullen scored once. Nate Schultes and Ryan McCormick each had an assist. Dan Varela made three saves. West Deptford will play top-seeded Oakcrest in the semifinals Thursday.
South West D Quarterfinals
(4) Mainland Reg. 2,
(12) Timber Creek 0
Thomas Napoli and Javier Torres each scored once for Mainland (11-3). Jackson Waters provided an assist, and Jeff Thomas made two saves.
Nicholas Schilling made four saves for Timber Creek (3-9-3).
Mainland will face the winner of (1) Triton and (9) Hammonton on Thursday in the semifinals.
South West E Quarterfinals
Cherry Hill East 5,
Vineland 1
David Fanucci scored off an assist from Jude Hill for the 14th-seeded Fighting Clan (3-7).
Tristan DeLeon made eight saves.
Luke Luehrs scored twice for sixth-seeded Cherry Hill East. Adam Blumenthal had two assists and one goal. Jakub Samelko and Hank Feudtner each scored once. Feudtner and Pierce Atkins each had an assist. Cherry Hill East will play a semifinal game at Washington Township on Thursday.
Central East G Quarterfinals
(2) Southern Reg. 6,
(10) Manalapan 0
Jack Pleyn had three goals and an assist for Southern.
Kevin Kiernan added two goals and an assist. Kerem Star scored once. Nico Leonard provided two assists, and Christopher Rizzo provided one. Nathaniel Bott made one save.
Manalapan fell to 0-10-1.
Southern will host the winner of (3) Long Branch vs. (6) Brick Memorial on Thursday in the semifinals.
Central East D quarterfinals
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Neptune 1
James Cahill scored once and had an assist for the second-seeded Wildcats (12-1-1).
John Hart scored once. Nate Szwed had an assist.
Pinelands will host 11th-seeded Toms River East in the semifinals Thursday.
Marvin Munoz-Nunez scored for 10th-seeded Neptune (8-8).
Toms River East 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Noah Raimonde scored twice for Toms River East (7-7-1). Michael Conklin had two assists. Ryan Testa made four saves. Toms River East will play at second-seeded Pinelands Regional in a semifinal game Thursday.
The Lions fell to 11-3-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.