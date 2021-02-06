Matt Delaney's 21 points leads Hermits past Vineland

“We had to stick to the game plan to the end of the game,” said Delaney, who is committed to NCAA Division I American University. “Things could change really quick, especially with Diggs and how well he can shoot the ball.”

Diggs finished with 12 points for the Fighting Clan, including two 3-pointers. Williams led with 16 points and made two 3-pointers, including one in the second quarter that tied the game 18-18. The senior was 6 for 9 from the free-throw line.

Azmir Kates scored nine.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “We are trying to rebuild the basketball program. It’s going to take some time, but we have a lot of good, young players. We are just happy to be playing a season and having the chance to compete.”

Russo noted the Hernits’ size hurt his team under the basket, creating second chances on offense and grabbing defensive rebounds.

Vineland was without one of its top players, sophomore Justin Harper, due to injury. But Russo expects him back soon to bolster the lineup.

“They are a good team,” Russo said about St. Augustine. “They kind of wore us down with their size. But my kids hung in there and I’m proud of them.