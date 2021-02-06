Matt Delaney's 21 points leads Hermits past Vineland

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team put together an impressive run to close out the second quarter Saturday.
That gave the Hermits a double-digit lead at halftime and set the pace for the rest of the game.
Matt Delaney scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Hermits to an 86-52 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game.
Delaney grabbed 16 rebounds.
“I thought the difference was ‘Matty’ Delaney,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “Having 21 points and 16 rebounds in a high school game usually wins it for you.”
St. Augustine and Vineland played a close game until midway through the second quarter. With the score tied 20-20, the Hermits went on an 18-5 run that gave them a 38-25 lead at halftime.
That lead grew to 55-35 after three quarters.
St. Augustine (3-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland (2-2) is No. 8.
“They are definitely a good group,” said Delaney, who praised Vineland stars Yamere Diggs and Ryan Williams. “They are a good team and want to compete, so it felt good to come out here and get a win.”
But having a large halftime lead was not enough for Delaney.
“We had to stick to the game plan to the end of the game,” said Delaney, who is committed to NCAA Division I American University. “Things could change really quick, especially with Diggs and how well he can shoot the ball.”
Diggs finished with 12 points for the Fighting Clan, including two 3-pointers. Williams led with 16 points and made two 3-pointers, including one in the second quarter that tied the game 18-18. The senior was 6 for 9 from the free-throw line.
Azmir Kates scored nine.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “We are trying to rebuild the basketball program. It’s going to take some time, but we have a lot of good, young players. We are just happy to be playing a season and having the chance to compete.”
Russo noted the Hernits’ size hurt his team under the basket, creating second chances on offense and grabbing defensive rebounds.
Vineland was without one of its top players, sophomore Justin Harper, due to injury. But Russo expects him back soon to bolster the lineup.
“They are a good team,” Russo said about St. Augustine. “They kind of wore us down with their size. But my kids hung in there and I’m proud of them.
“We will regroup and get back in the swing of things.”
Delaney said the Hermits wanted to to bounce back after their 57-51 loss to top-ranked St. Joseph Academy on Wednesday. St. Augustine followed that with a 78-47 win over Millville on Saturday.
“We wanted to get on a roll and stay on a roll,” said Delaney, 18, of Mantua, Gloucester County.
Rodio agreed.
“We needed to bounce back,” he said. “We needed to play better.”
John Horner and Jack Schleicher each scored 14 for the Hermits, Keith Palek scored six. Thirteen different Hermits scored Saturday.
“That cushion let other guys get in the game that we wanted to see play,” Delaney said. “They work hard at practice. It’s always a good feeling when we see the younger guys get buckets.”
That is a positive sign for future seasons. Freshman Elijah Brown and Luke Bevilacqua each scored five
“I think we are in pretty good shape,” Rodio said. “Our young kids are going to be good. Our freshman had a good game. We are going to be OK.”
Vineland:15 10 10 17— 52
St. Augustine:18 20 17 31— 86
SAー Delaney 21, Horner 14, Schleicher 14 Palek 6 Brown 5 Pellecchia 2, Bevilacqua 5, Earnest 2, DeMara 4, Reed 2, Selby 3, Bramblett 3; V ー R. Williams 16, Diggs 12, Holmes 7, J. Williams 4, Colon 2, Kates 9, Gil 2.
3-pointerー R. Williams (2), Diggs (2), Kates (2), Holmes V; Horner, Schleicher, Bevilacqua, Selby, Bramblett, Delaney SA.
Records: St. Augustine 3-1; Vineland 2-2.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
