Matt Delaney helps St. Augustine rally, beat Holy Spirit 60-53 in OT

ABSECON — Matt Delaney knew it was do-or-die.
The St. Augustine Prep senior and his teammates were trailing in their season opener by eight points after the third quarter Saturday, and the Hermits had been outscored 25-7 by Holy Spirit since late in the second quarter.
“They really came out strong in the third and put it on us,” Delaney said. “In the fourth, it was either we bounce back or the lead gets larger and they build a 20-point lead and get a big win.”
Delaney scored the eventual game-winning bucket in overtime to lead the Hermits to a 60-53 season-opening victory over the Spartans (1-2) in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. The 6-foot-8 forward scored under the net and drew a foul with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in overtime.
After he completed the 3-point play, the Hermits led 54-51. Delaney scored a team-leading 18 points, including seven in overtime. St. Augustine (1-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Holy Spirit (1-2) is No. 7.
“I think we did a good job bouncing back,” said Delaney, 18, of Mantua, Gloucester County. “They have a couple games under their belt, and this was our first game, so we are still molding.”
Hermits senior forward Keith Palek made two huge back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to cut Holy Spirit’s lead to 45-42. John Horner then scored on a put-back to make it 45-44. Delaney scored again to give the Hermits a 46-45 lead, the first time they led since late in the second quarter. Horner finished with 16 points, Palek with 13.
“We built on that,” Delaney said about his go-ahead basket in the fourth. “We didn’t look back. It felt really good to be back out there with my guys.”
St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio, who called Delaney his “go-to guy,” attributed the comeback win to the experience and leadership on the team. The Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last season and returned much of that roster.
The Hermits went on a 7-0 in the second quarter and took a double-digit lead. But the Spartans responded with a 12-1 run to close out the quarter and only trailed by one point at halftime.
“Give (the Spartans credit),” Rodio said. “They took us out of it. We were off balance with what we were doing.”
The Hermits did not have any scrimmages against other teams before the season.
“I don’t want to make excuses,” Rodio said. “It was tough for us. I give my kids credit for holding it together when they had to hold it together when they had to and make plays.
“I’m very happy with the win but not how we played. But (Holy Spirit) had a great game plan and did a great job.”
Holy Spirit is a young team and features a talented sophomore class, including guard Jahmir Smith, who scored a game-high 26 points, including two 3-pointers. Hasuanur Freeman scored 10 points, including six in the second quarter during the Spartans’ big run.
Holy Spirit led for most of the second half and simply outplayed the Hermits for almost three quarters.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids and what they did (Saturday),” Holy Spirit coach Jamie Gillespie said. “They battled. … It’s a learning experience. We are disappointed because we wanted to win the game, and we believed we could win the game.
Gillespie said if his players executed better in the fourth quarter (the Spartans only scored six points) they would have won but “overall we put forth a monumental effort” against one of the better teams in the state.
“In the end, our takeaways will be (that) we need to execute better with an eight-point lead and make better decisions down the stretch,” he said. “But that is part of having some young kids. I like where we are as a group. I think we are going to have a great rest of the year.”
Delaney, who is committed to American University, praised the entire Holy Spirit team, especially Smith, calling him “a star in the making.”
“At the end of the day, it’s a rivalry, and we came out on top,” Delaney said. “I’m happy with my guys.”
St. Augustine:14 13 6 14 13- 60
Holy Spirit:10 18 13 6 6- 53
SAー Delaney (18), Horner (16), Palek (13), Ernest (10), Selby (3); HS ー Smith (26), Freeman (10), Wilkins (3), Gilliam (5), Gillespie (92), Kane (3).
3-pointerー Palek (3), Selby SA; Smith (2), Gilliam, Kane HS.
Records: St. Augustine 1-0; Holy Spirit 1-2.
