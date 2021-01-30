Matt Delaney helps St. Augustine rally, beat Holy Spirit 60-53 in OT

“We built on that,” Delaney said about his go-ahead basket in the fourth. “We didn’t look back. It felt really good to be back out there with my guys.”

St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio, who called Delaney his “go-to guy,” attributed the comeback win to the experience and leadership on the team. The Hermits won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last season and returned much of that roster.

The Hermits went on a 7-0 in the second quarter and took a double-digit lead. But the Spartans responded with a 12-1 run to close out the quarter and only trailed by one point at halftime.

“Give (the Spartans credit),” Rodio said. “They took us out of it. We were off balance with what we were doing.”

The Hermits did not have any scrimmages against other teams before the season.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” Rodio said. “It was tough for us. I give my kids credit for holding it together when they had to hold it together when they had to and make plays.

“I’m very happy with the win but not how we played. But (Holy Spirit) had a great game plan and did a great job.”