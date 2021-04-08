Matt Craig's pin leads Lower past Absegami

The Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team won its final three bouts en route to a 37-35 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division meet Thursday.

The meet started at 106 pounds.

Before the final match, at 285 pounds, the Braves were leading 35-31. But Matt Craig won by pin in 4 minutes, 30 seconds to give Lower the victory.

Lower improved 7-1 and is undefeated in the CAL.

Absegami features five state qualifiers from 2020. Lower has three wrestlers that advanced to states. So, it was only fitting that this matchup of two talented programs went down to the very end.

Absegami led as much as 24-12, getting pins from John Devlin at 126 and Sean Cowan at 138. Frank Gargione won a 2-1 decision at 152 to give the Braves (6-3) a 27-16 lead.

Lower’s Marcus Hebron won a 6-1 decision at 195, and Shane Whitney, a nationally-ranked transfer from Virginia, pinned his opponent at 220 to set up Craig to win the meet. Lower coach Billy Damiana said it was the first time the program beat Absegami in decades.

Match started at 106

106—Joseph DeLong LCM by forfeit