Martin Anguelov has come a long way, literally, in basketball journey: My Life

“Back in my country, he played professionally,” Anguelov said. “He’s just like me. He loved the game. I heard he was pretty good. I’ve never seen videos, but I heard he was pretty good.”

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Anguelov discussed several topics, including his recovery from his injury.

On how he started playing basketball

My dad, when I was born, was the manager of one of the best teams in my country at the time. He’s the one who brought me everywhere he was. He was always around the game. I always liked being in the gym, watching the players play. When I was 5 years-old, I had more first official practice at my club.

On his transition to living in America

I spoke very little English. I knew regular words and how to have a simple conversation with the person on the street. But I didn’t know much else. I didn’t know how to get through school. The first couple of months were pretty tough. I was used to living in a city. It was a different way of life than here in Cape May. In the winter, it’s kind of isolated. That was weird for me. It was challenging at the time but now looking back at it, I feel good I was able to overcome this thing. I’m more used to change. Nothing can really shock me anymore.