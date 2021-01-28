Martin Anguelov has come a long way, literally, in basketball journey: My Life

Martin Anguelov didn’t have many friends when he moved full-time to Cape May from his native Bulgaria in the seventh grade.
He struggled to speak English.
But Anguelov had basketball.
“That was my way of making new friends,” he said. “I was good at basketball. Once I tried out for the basketball team, more people started to notice me, and more kids started to talk to me. I feel like it accelerated my transition here. I had something in common with the other kids.”
Now a Wildwood Catholic Academy senior, the 6-foot point guard is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top players. He began his career at Lower Cape May Regional before transferring to Wildwood Catholic midway through his sophomore season. Anguelov has sunk 233 career 3-pointers and has scored more than 1,000 career points. Anguelov scored three points and had seven assists and five steals as the Crusaders opened the season with a 67-32 win over Cape May Tech on Tuesday.
Anguelov, 18, almost didn’t have a senior season. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in September and underwent surgery in October. He was only recently cleared to play.
Anguelov grew up in Sofia, Bulgaria. His father is Valentin Anguelov and his mother is Boyanka Ivanova. His younger sister, Simona, is a Wildwood Catholic freshman. Valentin played basketball in Bulgaria and gave his son the passion for the game.
“Back in my country, he played professionally,” Anguelov said. “He’s just like me. He loved the game. I heard he was pretty good. I’ve never seen videos, but I heard he was pretty good.”
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Anguelov discussed several topics, including his recovery from his injury.
On how he started playing basketball
My dad, when I was born, was the manager of one of the best teams in my country at the time. He’s the one who brought me everywhere he was. He was always around the game. I always liked being in the gym, watching the players play. When I was 5 years-old, I had more first official practice at my club.
On his transition to living in America
I spoke very little English. I knew regular words and how to have a simple conversation with the person on the street. But I didn’t know much else. I didn’t know how to get through school. The first couple of months were pretty tough. I was used to living in a city. It was a different way of life than here in Cape May. In the winter, it’s kind of isolated. That was weird for me. It was challenging at the time but now looking back at it, I feel good I was able to overcome this thing. I’m more used to change. Nothing can really shock me anymore.
On his recovery from the Jones fracture
It’s been really tough to come back from. I was in a cast for a very long time. I was in a boot. I couldn’t do anything for a long time. I’m still in the process of getting the foot strong and getting used to playing basketball again. It’s tough on the mind. It’s tough physically. But I show up. I love this game. It’s everything to me. I push through it and try to do my best.
On how he describes his game
People don’t realize that I can do a lot more than shoot. That (shooting) was what I started being known for my freshman year, but I feel as time has progressed (they see) this guy can do more than just shoot. He can dribble. He can pass. He can see the floor. I’ve been a point guard my whole life.
On his college plans
A couple of colleges have reached out and are interested in me. They want to see me play because we haven’t been able to showcase ourselves (last spring and summer because of COVID-19). I’m hopeful, I can still receive a scholarship to Division I. If that doesn’t happen, I’m open to maybe prep school or Division II. We’ll see what happens.
