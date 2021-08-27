 Skip to main content
Marlon Leslie runs for TD, passes for another score as Mainland edges EHT 14-6
top story
MAINLAND 14, EHT 6

Marlon Leslie runs for TD, passes for another score as Mainland edges EHT 14-6

Mainland EHT pic for B1 for Saturday, Aug. 28

The Eagles’ Michael Kazmi has some room to run during their season-opening game against Mainland Regional at Egg Harbor Township High School on Friday night.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Leslie rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score to lead the Mustangs to a 14-6 win over Egg Harbor Township in the season opener for both teams.

“I was ready to show Mainland what I could,” said Leslie, a junior transfer from Pleasantville. “I’ve been working all offseason.”

Junior running back Ja’Briel Mace complemented Leslie with 58 rushing yards. Nate Wagner made a tackle for a loss and combined with fellow linebacker Jake Vennemen on a late fourth-quarter sack to help the Mustangs protect their lead.

Ronald Vaughan of EHT rushed 25 times for 142 yards. The Eagles drove inside the Mainland 15-yard-line on four occasions but scored just one touchdown.

Mainland and Egg Harbor used to play on Thanksgiving. The holiday rivalry ended in 2019, and the matchup became the season opener. Mainland leads the series 26-12-1.

Enthusiastic student sections supported both teams on a warm night. A thunder shower that delayed the start of the game for 45 minutes made conditions much more comfortable.

Mainland took a one-point lead when Leslie’s 1-yard sneak with 11 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game finished a 94-yard drive. The drive began after EHT was stopped on downs at the Mainland 6.

Leslie set the TD up with a 57-yard run. Mace converted a fourth-and-6 from the EHT 24 with an 11-yard run.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Leslie showed the speed to run away from defenders and the power to run over them.

“I had to toughen up,” he said, “take the team on my back and get in the end zone.”

The Mustangs also scored on their next possession. Leslie scrambled out of the pocket and found junior wide receiver William Spollen open in the left corner of the end zone to give Mainland a 14-6 lead with 6:01 left. Leslie set the TD up with a 38-yard run.

Before the fourth quarter, it was all Egg Harbor Township.

The Eagles controlled the first half behind the running of Vaughan and Mohamed Soumaword. Vaughan, a 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior, gained 91 of his yards in the first two quarters. His 5-yard TD run with 6:23 left in the second quarter put the Eagles up 6-0.

EHT could have led by more at halftime.

The Eagles drove to the Mainland 15- and 14-yard lines but were stopped on downs on both drives.

Egg Harbor Township also could have been trailing at halftime.

Mainland drove to the EHT the 5-yard in the final seconds of the first half. But on the half’s last play, the EHT defense stuffed Leslie on a run up the middle.

Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township highlights

Mainland Regional 14, Egg Harbor Twp. 6

Mainland Regional 0 0 0 14 —14

Egg Harbor Twp. 0 6 0 0 —6

SECOND QUARTER

Egg Harbor Twp.-Vaughan 5 run (kick blocked)

FOURTH QUARTER

Mainland-Leslie 1 run (Panas kick)

Mainland-Spollen 12 pass from Leslie (Panas kick)

Contact: 609-272-7185

MMcGarry@PressofAC.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

