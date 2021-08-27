Marlon Leslie runs for TD, passes for another score as Mainland edges EHT 14-6

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Leslie showed the speed to run away from defenders and the power to run over them.

“I had to toughen up,” he said, “take the team on my back and get in the end zone.”

The Mustangs also scored on their next possession. Leslie scrambled out of the pocket and found junior wide receiver William Spollen open in the left corner of the end zone to give Mainland a 14-6 lead with 6:01 left. Leslie set the TD up with a 38-yard run.

Before the fourth quarter, it was all Egg Harbor Township.

The Eagles controlled the first half behind the running of Vaughan and Mohamed Soumaword. Vaughan, a 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior, gained 91 of his yards in the first two quarters. His 5-yard TD run with 6:23 left in the second quarter put the Eagles up 6-0.

EHT could have led by more at halftime.

The Eagles drove to the Mainland 15- and 14-yard lines but were stopped on downs on both drives.

Egg Harbor Township also could have been trailing at halftime.

Mainland drove to the EHT the 5-yard in the final seconds of the first half. But on the half’s last play, the EHT defense stuffed Leslie on a run up the middle.