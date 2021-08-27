Marlon Leslie runs for TD, passes for another score as Mainland edges EHT 14-6

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Leslie showed the speed to run away from defenders and the power to run over them.
“I had to toughen up,” he said, “take the team on my back and get in the end zone.”
The Mustangs also scored on their next possession. Leslie scrambled out of the pocket and found junior wide receiver William Spollen open in the left corner of the end zone to give Mainland a 14-6 lead with 6:01 left. Leslie set the TD up with a 38-yard run.
Before the fourth quarter, it was all Egg Harbor Township.
The Eagles controlled the first half behind the running of Vaughan and Mohamed Soumaword. Vaughan, a 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior, gained 91 of his yards in the first two quarters. His 5-yard TD run with 6:23 left in the second quarter put the Eagles up 6-0.
EHT could have led by more at halftime.
The Eagles drove to the Mainland 15- and 14-yard lines but were stopped on downs on both drives.
Egg Harbor Township also could have been trailing at halftime.
Mainland drove to the EHT the 5-yard in the final seconds of the first half. But on the half’s last play, the EHT defense stuffed Leslie on a run up the middle.
The Eagles’ Michael Kazmi has some room to run during their season-opening game against Mainland Regional at Egg Harbor Township High School on Friday night.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener. EHTHS #8 Tevon Belgrave receives the opening punt of the game.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener. MRHS #24 Mike Ordille receiving a pass
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener. EHTHS quarterback #1 Christian Rando runs with the ball.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The Eagles’ John Mahana, left, puts pressure on Mainland Regional quarterback Marlon Leslie before he passes during their season-opening game Friday night at Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener. EHTHS #2 Rondell Vaughan Jr. breaks a tackle as he looks for room to run.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener. MRHS cheerleader Emily Dilkes, 17, from Northfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener. EHTHS Alumni and former football players (l-r) Mike Chew, Jack Schiavo, and Stephen Moore came to show their support for the Eagles.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Mainland Regional 14, Egg Harbor Twp. 6
