Marianna Papazoglou caps Wildwood Catholic career with 37 points in OT victory: Roundup

Sha’naja Williams scored a game-high 18 for the Thunderbolts (7-6). Rianna Talley scored eight, Julianna Wilson five.

Millville: 4 9 15 3 — 31

Mainland: 27 19 13 13 — 72

Shawnee 56, No. 5 Our Lady of Mercy 48

Madelyn Bernhardt led OLMA (13-2) with 17 points and five rebounds. She made four 3-pointers. Drew Coyle added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jaiden Harris had 13 rebounds, scored five and had five blocks. OLMA finished 13-2 and captured the Cape-Atlantic League West Division title.

Shawnee: 14 15 16 11 — 56

OLMA: 13 9 14 12 — 48

No. 11 Ocean City 57, Egg Harbor Twp. 27

Stephanie Carey scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (6-5). Marin Panico scored 12, Avery Jackson seven, Tori Vliet six, Maddy Monteleone three, Joni Dice, and Frankie Ritzel and Ayanna Morton each scored two. Ocean City is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.