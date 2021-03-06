Marianna Papazoglou caps Wildwood Catholic career with 37 points in OT victory: Roundup

Marianna Papazoglou scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 68-59 overtime win against Life Center Academy in a nonconference game Saturday.
The Crusaders finished 9-1.
Papazoglou, a senior, ends her high school career with 1,768 points, beating the previous school record of 1,759 held by Carol “Budy” Blum, who graduated in 1990. Papazoglou will play basketball next season for the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Junior guard Kimmy Casiello also scored a career-high of 18. Alyia Gray-Rivera scored five, Carly Murphy and Lauren McCallion each scored four. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Life Center led 31-30 at halftime.
Ciara Norman scored 19 for Life Center.
LC: 12 19 11 11 6 — 59
WC: 19 11 14 9 15 — 68
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 72, Millville 31
Kaitlyn Boggs scored 13 points for the Mustangs (12-2). Ava Mazur and McKenna Pontari each scored 11. Lila Schoen scored nine, Camryn Dirkes eight, and Kasey Bretones and Bella Mazur each scored six.
Sha’naja Williams scored a game-high 18 for the Thunderbolts (7-6). Rianna Talley scored eight, Julianna Wilson five.
Millville: 4 9 15 3 — 31
Mainland: 27 19 13 13 — 72
Shawnee 56, No. 5 Our Lady of Mercy 48
Madelyn Bernhardt led OLMA (13-2) with 17 points and five rebounds. She made four 3-pointers. Drew Coyle added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jaiden Harris had 13 rebounds, scored five and had five blocks. OLMA finished 13-2 and captured the Cape-Atlantic League West Division title.
Shawnee: 14 15 16 11 — 56
OLMA: 13 9 14 12 — 48
No. 11 Ocean City 57, Egg Harbor Twp. 27
Stephanie Carey scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (6-5). Marin Panico scored 12, Avery Jackson seven, Tori Vliet six, Maddy Monteleone three, Joni Dice, and Frankie Ritzel and Ayanna Morton each scored two. Ocean City is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Lauren Baxter led the Eagles (8-6) with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Yani Davis scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Amelia Zinckgraf had eight rebounds and scored four. Sofie Palumbo scored two. Mikki Pomattograbbed five rebounds and scored one.
EHT: 2 11 6 8 — 27
Ocean City: 18 13 12 14 — 57
Lacey Twp. 46, Matawan 40
McKayla Mooney scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Lions’ 46-40 win over Matawan. Along with her double-double, Mooney had two assists and two steals. Maddie Bell scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Cayli Biele scored 10 and had three rebounds. Riley Giordano scored seven, Nicole Coraggio two.
Skylar Parris led Matawan (4-11) with 17 points,
Lacey: 13 7 16 10 — 46
Matawan: 15 7 11 7 — 40
Barnegat 27, Brick Twp. 21
Cara McCoy grabbed nine rebounds and scored seven for Barnegat (5-8). Isabel Guiro scored eight and had four rebounds. Adrianna Kappmeier scored four. Jermyria Weir had eight rebounds and four points. Gianna Germano and Patria Moreno each scored two.
Nicole Kuhl scored six for Brick Township (4-10)
Brick: 4 2 4 11 — 21
Barnegat: 4 6 8 9 — 27
Bridgeton 54, Cape May Tech 52
Tatyana Chandler scored 33 points and grabbed five rebounds for Bridgeton (6-9). Ry’Nayjah Sydnor scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds. Clar’nayja Acevedo had seven rebounds and three points. Nijah Tanksley had four points and four rebounds. Abigail Moore and Keldashia Underwood each scored two.
Kennedy Campbell led Cape May Tech (2-10) with 17 points. Alex Garcia scored 13, Alyssa Gery and Isabella Schmucker each scored eight, Hailey Pinto six.
Bridgeton: 21 14 11 8 — 54
CMT: 9 12 14 17 — 52
From Friday
Overbrook 39, Cumberland Reg. 21
Taleah Robinson led the Colts (2-13) with eight points. Cioni Simmons scored six, Reonna Givens three, Mikaylynn Joslin two. For Overbrook (7-7), Imani Gillette grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 17 for a double-double.
Overbrook : 4 9 16 10 — 39
Cumberland: 4 10 3 4 — 21
No. 2 Wildwood Catholic 52, Winslow Twp. 35
Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 21 points for the Crusaders (8-1). Kimmy Casiello scored nine, Lauren McCallion seven, Adrianna Gray-Rivera six, Carly Murphy five, Ella McCabe and Xiomara Walker each had two. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Tireya Wyatt scored 17 for Winslow (1-11).
Wild. Cath.: 12 13 9 18 — 52
Winslow: 11 8 10 6 — 35
Boys basketball
No. 10 Hammonton 68, Cedar Creek 53
John Andaloro scored a game-high 35 points for the Blue Devils (8-7). Jaron Hill scored 10, Owen Mauriello eight, Tyler Lowe eight, Gavin West seven. Hsmmonton is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Sean Snyder scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Isaiah Valentin scored 12, Dustin Anderson and Julian Nunez six, Kyree Tinsley four, Brian Kurz three, Stephan Jones two.
Hamm.: 15 12 25 16 — 68
CC: 11 14 19 9 — 53
Cape May Tech 64, Absegami 49
Dylan Delvecchio scored 21 points for Cape May Tech (2-8). Judah Thomas scored 18, including four three pointers. Jon Thomas scored 12. For the Braves (1-7), Andrew Baldino and Ramar Cook each scored 13, Jeremiah Johnson eight.
CMT: 12 13 19 20 — 64
Absegami: 20 9 18 2 — 49
From Friday
No. 7 Holy Spirit 77, Absegami 45
Jahmir Smith scored 17 points for Holy Spirit (10-5). Gavin Gillespie scored 14, Ky Gilliam 12, Jamil Wilkins 10, Hasanur Freeman seven, Frank Gilliam six, Jabril Smith and Jayden Llanos each three, Aiden Saul and Sean Kane each had two.
Ramar Cook scored 13 for Absegami (1-6). Andrew Baldino scored 11, Gregory Joseph, Keyon Bennett and Kashim Durham each scored four, Ryan Wilkins two.
Absegami: 8 12 15 10 – 45
Spirit: 20 22 19 16 — 77
No. 4 Ocean City 59, Lower Cape May Reg. 56
Gannon Brady scored a game-high 37 for Ocean City (7-1). Ben Hoag scored nine, Brady Rauner and Brendan Schlatter each scored four, Joe Repetti three, Will Drain two.
Archie Lawler led Lower (7-5) with 23 points. Macky Bonner and Jordan Pierce each scored 10, Jacob Bey six, James Jamison four, Mike Cronin three.
O.C.: 10 15 15 19 — 59
Lower: 14 17 13 12 — 56
No. 11 Barnegat 61, Mater Dei 59
Jaxon Baker scored 27 points and Tyler Quinn added 24 for Barnegat (10-5). Baker grabbed seven rebounds. Quinn had five assists. Andrew Vernieri scored five, Laurence Davis two, Jared Krey two, John Hudak one.
Daryen Cabrera scored 15 for Mater Dei (6-6).
Barnegat: 17 15 18 11 — 61
Mater Dei: 20 18 7 14 — 59
