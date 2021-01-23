Marcus Pierce has big expectations for St. Joseph Academy basketball season

HAMMONTON — Marcus Pierce and the rest of the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team have waited for this season to prove just how talented they are.

“This season coming is very important for me,” Pierce said. “I need to show I can play big. I need to show I can be a leader. I need to show everyone I’m one of the best players around.”

Pierce and Wildcats hope to have 15 games to make their statement.

A COVID-19-shortened high school basketball season begins Tuesday and ends March 6. St. Joseph starts the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

In a normal season, the Wildcats would be talking about a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and contending for a South Jersey Non-Public B championship. But there will be no postseason because of the virus. Teams can play just 15 regular-season games, but that doesn’t mean the season won’t have meaning.

St. Joseph opens at Millville on Tuesday.

“We’re taking these games as one-game championships,” coach Paul Rodio said. “The first game is Millville. That’s our first championship. We’re going to let the rest of it play out.”