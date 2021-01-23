Marcus Pierce has big expectations for St. Joseph Academy basketball season

HAMMONTON — Marcus Pierce and the rest of the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team have waited for this season to prove just how talented they are.
“This season coming is very important for me,” Pierce said. “I need to show I can play big. I need to show I can be a leader. I need to show everyone I’m one of the best players around.”
Pierce and Wildcats hope to have 15 games to make their statement.
A COVID-19-shortened high school basketball season begins Tuesday and ends March 6. St. Joseph starts the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
In a normal season, the Wildcats would be talking about a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and contending for a South Jersey Non-Public B championship. But there will be no postseason because of the virus. Teams can play just 15 regular-season games, but that doesn’t mean the season won’t have meaning.
St. Joseph opens at Millville on Tuesday.
“We’re taking these games as one-game championships,” coach Paul Rodio said. “The first game is Millville. That’s our first championship. We’re going to let the rest of it play out.”
The Wildcats’ biggest games this season will come against perennial power St. Augustine Prep, which is coached by Rodio’s father, also named Paul, who is one of the state’s most accomplished coaches with 955 career wins. The schools will play Feb. 3 and Feb. 18 at St. Augustine. Father and son have met in past regular-season and summer league games.
“We’ve battled,” the younger Rodio said. “It’s an interesting matchup. He’s bigger. We’re quicker. I think we can give him a run, but we have to be perfect.”
In addition to the St. Augustine games, the Wildcats also face challenging matchups with Atlantic City on March 1 and Wildwood Catholic on March 3.
The Wildcats have been building toward this season for the past few years. Last season, they finished 22-6 and reached the CAL Tournament semifinals. Junior forward Daniel Skillings, who impressed as a sophomore, transferred to Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, but St. Joseph still returns plenty of talent.
The 6-foot-3 Pierce averaged 19.7 points last season and begins the season with 1,026 career points.
There is a preseason buzz about senior guard Jordan Stafford, who shot 62% from the field last season.
“I think I can really be one of the top players in South Jersey,” Stafford said. “I’ve developed my game. I can get out in transition. I can rebound, and I can defend.”
Ja’Son Prevard, a 6-4 junior, emerged as a consistent scorer toward the end of last season with 16 points in a CAL Tournament win over Atlantic City and 11 in a South Jersey playoff defeat of Ranney.
The Wildcats also will get a big boost from transfers Dom Thomas (Clearview Regional), Antonio Sydnor (Bridgeton) and Daryl McGraw, a 6-9 center from Ledyard, Connecticut.
“People think we lost (talent). I think we’ve upgraded in some (areas),” Rodio said.
The virus will make this an uncertain season for all. St. Joseph faces additional challenges. The school nearly closed because of financial issues last summer.
The team’s practice gym is located at the end of a long hallway inside the Vine Street school. It’s so tiny it makes the home court in the movie “Hoosiers” look like Madison Square Garden.
The gym’s primary purpose is to be cafeteria. The Wildcats practiced with lunch tables staked along the sidelines just out of bounds.
“It’s small and tight,” Stafford said, “but it gets the job done.”
The gym obviously can’t host games, so the Wildcats will play every game on the road.
“I’m going to enjoy it,” Pierce said. “As a team, we just have to come together. It’s all about mental toughness. I think if we can do that and stick to what out coaching staff is teaching us, we could be really good.”
St Joe Basketball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
St Joe Basketball
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.