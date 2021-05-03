Makayla Veneziale's pitching, hitting help undefeated, No. 1 St. Joseph beat No. 11 EHT

“When you see EHT in your column, you open your eyes right away,” St. Joe coach Les Olson said. “You don’t have to go much further to know who you have to beat.”

Veneziale held EHT hitless for the first three innings but then pitched out of jams in the final four frames. Whenever things got a bit nervewracking, Veneziale would step out of the circle and take some deep breaths.

“Then I get back in (the circle),” she said, “and do my thing.”

Veneziale scored St. Joe’s first run in the top of the fourth when her bloop down the right-field line turned into a triple. She didn't care that the hit wasn't a line drive into one of the gaps.

“It doesn’t matter how you get on base as long as you get on base,” Veneziale said.

Xelynne Conde then drove Veneziale in with a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 1-0 St. Joe.

The Wildcats made it 2-0 in the top of the sixth on a successfully executed squeeze play. Veneziale got the bunt down, and Macie Jacquet scored from third base.

“We practice (squeezes) every day in practice,” Veneziale said. “You never know when you might need it.”