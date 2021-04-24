Makayla Veneziale pitches 2-hitter for St. Joseph: Roundup

St. Joseph Academy’s Makayla Veneziale pitched a two-hittter as the Wildcats beat Vineland 13-3 in a Betty Howell Classic Softball Tournament first-round game Saturday at Oakcrest High School.

St. Joseph (5-0) is ranked second in The Press Elite 11.

Veneziale (4-0) struck out 10 and walked three in the game, which went seven innings.

The game was tied at 3-3, but St. Joe scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning and four in the seventh. Atira Myrie went 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Her two-run homer in the sixth made it 5-3. Macie Jacquet, Veneziale, Davianna Jimenez and Xelynn Conde each had two hits, and Brianna Bailey doubled. For Vineland (1-3), Bailey Dickenson had a game-tying three-run homer in the third inning.

Rancocas Valley 13,

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 1

Olivia Doppler pitched a two-hitter for RV (2-1) with six strikeouts and two walks. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Ava Kinkler had a hit and an RBI for Mainland (1-3) and Rayna Molina scored the run in the first inning. The Mustangs are No. 7 in the Elite 11.

Jackson Liberty 10,

Pinelands Reg. 0