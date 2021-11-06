Mainland's Sofia Day, Wildwood's Macie McCracken lead locals at S.J. cross country championships

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — Sofia Day of Mainland Regional and Fabian Ramales of Southern Regional were the fastest Press-area runners at the South Jersey cross country championships Saturday.

Day finished fourth in Group III, finishing the 3.1-mile course at Dream Park in 18 minutes, 35.89 seconds. The freshman’s effort helped Mainland finished second in the team competition.

First-place Clearview outscored Mainland 70-73. Grace Wassell of Highland Regional won in 18:05.24. Gillian Lovett of Mainland was sixth in 19:22.32.

In the boys Group IV race, Ramales finished sixth in 15:56.19. Levi Miller of Southern was seventh in 15:56.73. Kyle Rakitis of Kingsway Regional won in 15:15.64. Southern finished second in the team competition with 76 points. Cherokee won with 65 points.

The top-10 finishers and top-five teams in each enrollment group qualified for the state group championships this upcoming Saturday at Holmdel Park in Monmouth County.

The Commodore Barry Bridge looms over the Dream Park course. Saturday’s races were held in sunny but chilly conditions.