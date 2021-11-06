 Skip to main content
Mainland's Sofia Day, Wildwood's Macie McCracken lead locals at S.J. cross country championships
Mainland's Sofia Day, Wildwood's Macie McCracken lead locals at S.J. cross country championships

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — Sofia Day of Mainland Regional and Fabian Ramales of Southern Regional were the fastest Press-area runners at the South Jersey cross country championships Saturday.

Day finished fourth in Group III, finishing the 3.1-mile course at Dream Park in 18 minutes, 35.89 seconds. The freshman’s effort helped Mainland finished second in the team competition.

First-place Clearview outscored Mainland 70-73. Grace Wassell of Highland Regional won in 18:05.24. Gillian Lovett of Mainland was sixth in 19:22.32.

In the boys Group IV race, Ramales finished sixth in 15:56.19. Levi Miller of Southern was seventh in 15:56.73. Kyle Rakitis of Kingsway Regional won in 15:15.64. Southern finished second in the team competition with 76 points. Cherokee won with 65 points.

The top-10 finishers and top-five teams in each enrollment group qualified for the state group championships this upcoming Saturday at Holmdel Park in Monmouth County.

The Commodore Barry Bridge looms over the Dream Park course. Saturday’s races were held in sunny but chilly conditions.

In other girls races, freshman Macie McCracken led Wildwood to a second-place finish in Group I. McCracken finished second in 20:05.36. Meghan Lex of Haddon Township won in 19:43.66. Leiah Pawlus of Wildwood (22:01.78) finished ninth.

In the boys Group III race, Owen Ritti (third in 16:08.67) sparked to Ocean City to a second-place finish. First-place Triton outscored the Red Raiders 62-78, with Mainland Regional finishing fourth with 104 points.

Linden Wineland of Mainland finished fourth in 16:18.67. Dennis Fortuna of Triton ran 15:09.35 to win. Elliot Post of Mainland (16:29.84) and Nick Scarangelli of Ocean City(16:31.96) were eighth and ninth, respectively.

In Group I, Wildwood's Jorge Valle Cruz ran 16:50.66 to finish third. Kayden Platania of Buena Regional (17:02.13) was fifth. Scott Hubbard of Audubon won in 16:23.98

Sofia Day

Day
