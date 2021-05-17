Mainland's Riley Mostecki, EHT's Katrina Cabinian win CAL golf titles

“It was not a great start, but I recovered well. I just focused on the greens and hit a lot of them, and I focused on putting.”

Early in Mostecki’s round, Mainland coach Andre Clements helped him with a little advice.

“Riley had a great day,” Clements said. “He said he likes playing 18 holes. He started out bogey-bogey, and he spoke to me and I told him to be relaxed and concentrate on one hole at a time and have a shot-by-shot approach. He had the mental toughness to put it together after a slow start.”

Cabinian, who began on the 18th hole, had two birdies in her round. She’ll play golf for NCAA Division I Fairleigh Dickinson University next year.

“It feels really good to win,” said Cabinian, a 17-year-old EHT resident. “I made some mistakes, but I didn’t let that affect me. I didn’t know I was leading. It was hot and really tiring, a mental battle. I didn’t focus on the scoring, I focused on myself. Olivia (Strigh) and I were grouped together, and she had an eagle (on the par-5 15th hole). I was happy to birdie the last hole. I put it right on the green 8 feet away and made an uphill putt.”