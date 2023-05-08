Phil Stefanowicz wasn't happy with his round at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament on Thursday at RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Club in West Deptford.

The Mainland Regional High School senior golfer shot an 88 but viewed it as a learning experience.

"I wanted to use the mistakes I had on Thursday to shoot a good round today," he said Monday night.

And he did exactly that: Back at RiverWinds, Stefanowicz won the Central/South Group III tournament in a one-hole playoff. He shot a 74 over the 18 regulation holes.

"To see him not beat himself up by shooting an 88 at the Arena, stay composed and come out and do what he did today, it's just a great testament to his will, his character, and, really, his leadership," Mainland coach Andre Clements said, "I'm thrilled for him. ... It was great. He was joyful, he was happy. He's put in a tremendous amount of work. He has great character, great leadership skills."

Few things in golf come easily, and such was the case for Stefanowicz even en route to victory.

"The first few holes were a little rocky, a little rough," the 18-year-old Northfield resident said. "But as the round went on, the puzzle pieces came together. ... It ended up all right."

Even better than all right.

The Mustangs finished second behind Moorestown in the team scoring, 308 to 307. It was the second straight year Mainland lost the sectional title to Moorestown by one point, but the Mustangs' strong showing qualified them to compete as a team in the season-ending Tournament of Champions at Raritan Valley Country Club on May 15. Moorestown and Mainland are ranked 1-2 in The Press Elite 11.

Three Mainland freshmen rounded out their team scoring and were also impressive. Keller Tannehill placed third overall with a 75, just one shot out of the playoff. PJ Foley shot a 78 and Daniel Herzchel an 81. Sophomore Luke Tappeiner also played for the Mustangs.

"Keller played so good today," Stefanowicz said. "The group of guys we have this year is just very special. To be freshmen and competing at a sectional and to shoot as well as they did today, it's amazing."

Clements said Stefanowicz always thinks of the team first. "He'll do anything for the team," the fourth-year Mustangs head coach said.

Earlier this season, Stefanowicz told the coach he would sit out some home matches at Linwood Country Club, where he has played often, so somebody else could get a chance to compete. On Monday, Stefanowicz said he was thrilled the Mustangs will get to compete as a team at the TOC.

"It's nice to be moving on as a team," Clements said. "We try to support one other. It's a complete team 308 (score Monday). Really, that's what we harp on. Everyone played a part in why we shot a 308 today," not just the four scorers.

Stefanowicz will attend the University of Florida. He is likely to major in computer science and said he might try out for the club team in Gainesville. For now, though, he and the Mustangs have to prepare for one last competition together.

"It was really exciting. It was a lot of fun," Stefanowicz said. "And I was glad to be there with my teammates. Winning was a lot of fun, but my teammates getting through to be able to play at the Tournament of Champions makes it even better."

Check out Mike Trout and Tiger Woods' golf course being built in Vineland