Mainland's Coaches vs. Cancer Classic to return in April

The Mainland Regional baseball team will host the ninth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic on April 23-25, the program announced Monday on Twitter.
The event that showcases some of the top teams around the area was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheduled for the event will be announced at a later date.
Mainland assistant Mike Edwards started the Classic with former Millville head coach Roy Hallenbeck, whose father died of liver cancer in 2010. Edwards was an assistant with the Thunderbolts when the event started.
Edwards lost his mother, Kathleen, to ovarian cancer in 2004.
The showcase was held at Millville from 2012-2017. It shifted to Mainland after Edwards became the Mustangs assistant in 2018. The Classic relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds, which benefits the American Cancer Association.
