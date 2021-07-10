Mainland's Chase Petty ready for life-changing draft experience

The next few days should be life-changing for Chase Petty.

The Mainland Regional High School graduate is expected to be a top selection in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers. In addition to his draft prospects, Petty, 18, has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

The draft will be held Sunday through Tuesday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver, and Petty and Mainland coach Billy Kern will be in attendance. Petty could become the first Cape-Atlantic League player selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels chose Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the 2009 draft.

“I’m definitely very comfortable with where I’m at right now,” Petty said. “Leading up to the draft, whatever happens happens. “

Petty has received plenty of attention this spring.

There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.