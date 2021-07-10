Mainland's Chase Petty ready for life-changing draft experience

The next few days should be life-changing for Chase Petty.
The Mainland Regional High School graduate is expected to be a top selection in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers. In addition to his draft prospects, Petty, 18, has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
The draft will be held Sunday through Tuesday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver, and Petty and Mainland coach Billy Kern will be in attendance. Petty could become the first Cape-Atlantic League player selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels chose Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the 2009 draft.
“I’m definitely very comfortable with where I’m at right now,” Petty said. “Leading up to the draft, whatever happens happens. “
Petty has received plenty of attention this spring.
There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.
“All eyes were on him,” Kern said. “Even at practice we had a lot of people showing up. He didn’t get here by accident. He had a ton of ability as a freshman and sophomore, but he continually worked to get better, get better and get better. There was never a bar set. I’ve always respected the way he’s never been satisfied.”
Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²/³ innings.
The baseball draft can be unpredictable. It’s not like the NFL or NBA drafts, where a player’s talent primarily dictates where they are picked. During the baseball draft, selections are based on both talent and how much a player is willing to sign for.
High school players, such as Petty, could elect to go to college rather than sign a professional contract. Whether a team believes it can sign a player factors into where he is selected.
High school pitchers may the most unpredictable draft prospects of all.
Teams have debated for years the risk/reward of drafting a high school pitcher.
“There’s always going to be an associated risk bringing in any 18-year-old pitcher,” Phillies amateur scouting director Brian Barber said this week. “Getting them into professional baseball and getting them used to the innings. Some of the medical history tells us an overwhelming number of injuries happen between the years of 18 and 21.”
LINWOOD — Chase Petty says he feels at home on the pitching mound.
Today, teams can study high school pitchers on video and use biomechanics to analyze their pitching motion. Teams have more information than they did 20 years ago, but that doesn’t guarantee anything.
“The risk is still there,” Barber said, “and (the question is) is the talent great enough to override that?”
The draft will unfold in the following manner.
Thirty-six players will be selected Sunday starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network.
Rounds two through 10 will start at 1 p.m. Monday. Rounds 11 through 20 will start at noon Tuesday.
Chase Petty added to his high school baseball legacy Tuesday.
Since the season ended in mid-June, Petty has conducted Zoom calls with several big league teams. Draft prospects are permitted to hire an agent/adviser. Petty has hired George Iskenderian of MVP Sports Group, which also represents big league stars Albert Pujols and Fernando Tatis Jr.
“I’ve just been getting ready for what comes next, the next chapter,” Petty said. “Lifting, training, still throwing a little bit. I’m just going day by day.”
Several mock drafts project Petty to be a late first-round pick. If he is not selected in the first round, he almost certainly will be picked in the second round and receive an “above slot” signing bonus.
Each draft slot in the first 10 rounds is assigned a certain value. Teams can ration their signing bonus money. For example, if a team signs its first round pick for less than slotted value, it can pay its second-round pick more than slotted value. The first pick of the second round is slotted for a $1,999,300 bonus.
“We’re just trying to enjoy it and embrace it,” Kern said of the process.
No matter how the draft plays out for Petty, his baseball future is promising.
Petty will either sign with a big league team and probably receive a seven-figure bonus, or he will pitch at Florida, one of the nation’s top college baseball programs.
“It’s win-win,” Petty said, “no matter what the situation.”
