Mainland's Chase Petty linked to San Diego Padres in latest Major League Baseball mock draft

An MLB.com mock draft by Jim Callis released on Wednesday predicts the San Diego Padres will select Mainland High School pitcher Chase Petty with the 27th pick in the first round.

Petty is 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 21 innings. Petty has walked six and allowed two hits and just one outfield flyball out. Petty’s next start will be Monday at Mainland against Holy Spirit.

"Petty's profile as a 6-foot right-hander with some effort in his delivery scare some clubs, though it’s hard not to love a fastball that reaches 100 mph with turbo sink and an upper-80s slider," according to Callis's scouting report.

Baseball America ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty as the second most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB Pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft. ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 32 prospect.

The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.

