Mainland's Chase Petty linked to San Diego Padres in latest Major League Baseball mock draft

Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Chase Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year.
An
MLB.com mock draft by Jim Callis released on Wednesday predicts the San Diego Padres will select Mainland High School pitcher Chase Petty with the 27th pick in the first round.
Petty is 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 21 innings. Petty has walked six and allowed two hits and just one outfield flyball out. Petty’s next start will be Monday at Mainland against Holy Spirit.
"Petty's profile as a 6-foot right-hander with some effort in his delivery scare some clubs, though it’s hard not to love a fastball that reaches 100 mph with turbo sink and an upper-80s slider,"
according to Callis's scouting report.
Baseball America ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty as the second most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB Pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft.
ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 32 prospect.
The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.
GALLERY: Mainland Regional-Buena Regional baseball
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS #24 Alex Agigian catches the ball at first base, taking out BHS #14 Matt Carugno.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. BHS #6 Dante Coia.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
Buena Regional's Tre Carano dives back safely into first base while Mainland Regional's Alex Agigian tries to get the putout during Tuesday's game in Linwood. Carano got the Chiefs' only hit and scored their lone run.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS #24 Alex Agigian at bat.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
Chase Petty delivers a pitch for Mainland Regional during a Cape-Atlantic League game against Buena Regional on Tuesday in Linwood.
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS pitcher #4 Chase Petty at base gets a hit into the outfield only to be caught out.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS #22 Clayton Sands with a catch in the outfield.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS pitcher #4 Chase Petty.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. Baseball scouts filled a space behind home plate to watch the players, specifically MRHS pitcher #4 Chase Petty.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS #5 Luke Sharp at bat.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050521_spt_petty
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
