Mainland's Casey Murray is The 2021 Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

"It went really well," Murray said of the season. "Our team, we were basically a bunch of best friends. I am going to miss playing with them next year, but I know they are going to take this year and play awesome next year."

Murray wants her younger teammates to not take any team for granted, noting the CAL "keeps getting better and better."

But Klever said Murray's legacy with the program extends beyond lacrosse.

"Just her as a person, the things she does for our community and the things she does for our school, can't really be explained with any words," said Klever, noting that Murray is a dedicated coach for the Mainland third- and fourth-grade youth team. "She doesn't just show up to (youth games) and supervise. She brings game plans. Her idea of lacrosse is way bigger than herself.

"She is one of those kids I am going to miss for a long time. … She has that deeper love for the game that sometimes is hard to find. She is just a special kid. I always knew that Casey Murray is just different."

Team and Coach of the Year

Lesley Graham coached at the collegiate level for 12 years.