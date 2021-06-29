Mainland's Casey Murray is The 2021 Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

Going into this season, Casey Murray and her teammates understood the next game is never guaranteed, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire 2020 campaign.
Some programs even shut down this spring for a couple of weeks due to exposure or positive tests before or during the season. The Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse midfielder did not want that to happen in her senior year.
“We really had to be extremely careful, and we never knew what practice could be our last,” Murray said.
Murray scored a team-leading 70 goals to go with 20 assists. The 18-year-old Northfield resident also was a huge factor in the transition and defensive games, leading the Mustangs with 56 ground balls and 33 forced turnovers.
Murray finished with 77 draw possessions and 64 draw controls.
The 5-foot-8 standout is The Press Girls Lacrosse Press Player of the Year.
“We really grew as a team throughout the year with just our team chemistry and learning how each other plays,” Murray said. “I definitely couldn’t have done anything without my team because we would always set each other up.
“I wouldn't have wanted to end my senior season (or) end it any other way. I definitely worked really hard the whole entire offseason because we missed our junior year, and I was really happy with the way it turned out.”
Mainland coach Kelly Klever called Murray the Mustangs' best two-way player, doing it all on the field from taking the draw to scoring and assisting and playing solid defense. Most of her stats this season came against quality opponents as she wanted to give her teammates more of a chance to shine in some of the less competitive games rather than pad her own stats, Klever added.
"It's really hard to explain the impact a player like Casey Murray had because she is involved in every aspect of our game," Klever said. "She got to that point by her dedication to the sport and her work ethic and her mental toughness."
Mainland shared the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with Middle Township, both having finished 9-1 against divisional opponents. The Mustangs (13-5) reached the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.
Much of that success had to do with Murray.
"I think her senior season went great," Klever said.
After leading at halftime, Mainland lost its season opener 13-12 to Middle. Knowing they were going to play the Panthers again, the Mustangs were motivated to win the next meeting, Murray said.
And that second meeting was her favorite memory of this season.
Murray scored four goals to lead the Mustangs to an 18-8 win May 7, which was crucial in earning a share of the division title. Murray is committed to play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
"It went really well," Murray said of the season. "Our team, we were basically a bunch of best friends. I am going to miss playing with them next year, but I know they are going to take this year and play awesome next year."
Murray wants her younger teammates to not take any team for granted, noting the CAL "keeps getting better and better."
But Klever said Murray's legacy with the program extends beyond lacrosse.
"Just her as a person, the things she does for our community and the things she does for our school, can't really be explained with any words," said Klever, noting that Murray is a dedicated coach for the Mainland third- and fourth-grade youth team. "She doesn't just show up to (youth games) and supervise. She brings game plans. Her idea of lacrosse is way bigger than herself.
"She is one of those kids I am going to miss for a long time. … She has that deeper love for the game that sometimes is hard to find. She is just a special kid. I always knew that Casey Murray is just different."
Team and Coach of the Year
Lesley Graham coached at the collegiate level for 12 years.
She brought many of those philosophies and strategies to Ocean City. The first-year Red Raiders coach caps scoring at five goals for each player in each game, spreading the wealth on offense, which is a unique approach.
But it worked.
Ten Red Raiders scored 10 or more goals this spring. Eleven finished with double-digit point totals.
Ocean City (12-4) went undefeated against Cape- Atlantic League opponents, outscoring them 160-34. The Red Raiders captured the CAL American Division and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals.
Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year. Graham is Coach of the Year.
“A lot of it comes down to if you have a blanched attack, it’s harder to scout,” said Graham, who was a graduate assistant at Canisius College in Buffalo, head coach at Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia, started an NCAA Division II program at St. Leo University in Florida and an assistant at Stockton.
“So, teams that have one go-to player, two go-to players, you can safeguard that kid or you can work your defense to build around that kid and make other kids step up. With our team, you don't know who is going to go to goal that day. So, everybody is a threat. I think it’s an important piece for everyone to understand, and especially understand at the high school level that, if you want to be on the offensive side of the ball, be a threat."
Racheli Levy-Smith scored a team-leading 42 goals for the Red Raiders. Summer Reimet and Alexis Smallwood each scored 34. Delainey Sutley added 27. Ally Leeds scored 14. Olivia Vanesko and Gracie Pierce each had 13.
“You aren’t just out there to fill a space. You’re not just out there to fill a role," Graham said. "You’re out there because you deserve to be out there, and you can put the ball in the back of the net. So I want everybody on our team to feel that value and not just, ‘Oh, I’m creating space for this player to be able to go.’”
The Red Raiders' defense and transition games were just as effective as the offense, allowing an average of about six goals per game (five or fewer in nine games) and finishing with 201 draw controls. The Red Raiders, who lost two games due to COVID, had 24 players on the team this season, and only two had previous varsity experience.
Eighteen can return next season with playing experience.
“I’m really proud of the girls and their ability to rise to the occasion,” Graham said. “A new coach, a new system, they were all learning a new way to do things. They all bought in. I couldn’t have asked more from them in my first year.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
