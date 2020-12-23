Mainland's Camryn Dirkes hopes to have season after missing last year with injury

Mainland coach Scott Betson said the entire offseason last year was predicated around Dirkes handling and controlling the ball. Losing his starting point guard was not ideal.

“I think you kind of saw it all year (that) we, as a team, never recovered from not having her out there,” Betson said. “We struggled with it all year, especially down the stretch when teams really ramped up defensively and put pressure on us.

“She is a super talented ball handler, so just not having her out there was definitely a factor.”

Mainland, which was a young team last season, lost standout Kylee Watson (now at Oregon) and Madi Hafetz to graduation. But Betson is thrilled to have Dirkes back, who is a leader on and off the court.

“She is just a stud and an unbelievable athlete who loves to compete,” Betson said. “I don’t think there is reason to expect anything other than a high-level performance. If there is a season, I expect her to be super successful."

Dirkes said that not being able to compete one last time with Hafetz and Watson before they graduated was just as tough, because Dirkes has played with them since she started basketball. But she made the most of her time on the bench, watching every game and cheering on her teammates.