 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland's Bella Canesi prepping for this week's transition game: volleyball to softball
0 comments

Mainland's Bella Canesi prepping for this week's transition game: volleyball to softball

{{featured_button_text}}

Bella Canesi wasn’t focused on doubles and triples during the softball preseason.

Rather, the Mainland Regional High School junior paid attention to spikes, blocks and digs.

Canesi, who emerged as one of South Jersey’s top softball players as a freshman in 2019, is playing for Mainland's volleyball team this spring. The softball season starts Monday, but the junior outfielder will make her debut after the volleyball season ends this week. She expects her first softball game to be at Cedar Creek on Friday.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the field with my coaches and teammates,” she said. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a crazy year for all of us.”

It’s been a long time and a crazy year for everyone connected with high school softball. The pandemic wiped out last season.

Mainland coach Brian Smith doesn’t expect Canesi’s time on the volleyball court to make her rusty on the softball field. Canesi plays softball year-round with high-level travel teams. She has also squeezed in a few Mainland practices this spring.

“She’s been going to tournaments all winter long and early in the spring,” Smith said. “I’m not worried about her (hitting) timing or anything of that nature. I anticipate when Bella Canesi steps on the softball field she’ll be the best player on the team for any team. That’s the talent that she possesses and the ability that she has.”

The volleyball and softball seasons overlapped this spring because of the pandemic’s impact on the high school sports calendar.

Girls volleyball normally is played in the fall.

Softball is Canesi’s No. 1 sport. She is an NCAA Division I prospect. No one at Mainland would have blamed her if she skipped the volleyball season to get ready for softball this spring.

But the Northfield resident felt an obligation to her volleyball teammates. She is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top strikers.

“I couldn’t let my teams down,” Canesi said. “I really value my relationships with both teams and the girls on both teams.”

Caneesi said her volleyball career has helped her in softball and vice versa.

“I think playing (multiple) sports is a must for high school athletes,” she said. “It’s made me a better player in different situations in both sports. It’s made me a better person.”

As a freshman in 2019, Canesi sparked Mainland to a 20-7 record. She batted .460 (40 for 87) with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

Mainland is expected to contend for the Cape-Atlantic League National Division and South Jersey Group III titles. Cane is now 6 feet tall. She works out constantly and pays close to attention to her diet.

“She’s a relentless worker,” Smith said. “She is bigger. She is stronger. I anticipate she’s going to put together a fantastic season for us.”

Canesi, 17, said she’s focused on enjoying the game and having fun. She says her goal is to be a better hitter than she was as a freshman.

“I have high expectations,” she said.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.
+9 
Bella Canesi headshot

CANESI

Mainland softball player Bella Canesi
+9 
Bella Canesi

CANESI

 Gitsas, Matthew

​Contact Michael McGarry:

609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News