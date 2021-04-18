Mainland's Bella Canesi prepping for this week's transition game: volleyball to softball

Bella Canesi wasn’t focused on doubles and triples during the softball preseason.
Rather, the Mainland Regional High School junior paid attention to spikes, blocks and digs.
Canesi, who emerged as one of South Jersey’s top softball players as a freshman in 2019, is playing for Mainland's volleyball team this spring. The softball season starts Monday, but the junior outfielder will make her debut after the volleyball season ends this week. She expects her first softball game to be at Cedar Creek on Friday.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the field with my coaches and teammates,” she said. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a crazy year for all of us.”
It’s been a long time and a crazy year for everyone connected with high school softball. The pandemic wiped out last season.
Mainland coach Brian Smith doesn’t expect Canesi’s time on the volleyball court to make her rusty on the softball field. Canesi plays softball year-round with high-level travel teams. She has also squeezed in a few Mainland practices this spring.
“She’s been going to tournaments all winter long and early in the spring,” Smith said. “I’m not worried about her (hitting) timing or anything of that nature. I anticipate when Bella Canesi steps on the softball field she’ll be the best player on the team for any team. That’s the talent that she possesses and the ability that she has.”
The volleyball and softball seasons overlapped this spring because of the pandemic’s impact on the high school sports calendar.
Girls volleyball normally is played in the fall.
Softball is Canesi’s No. 1 sport. She is an NCAA Division I prospect. No one at Mainland would have blamed her if she skipped the volleyball season to get ready for softball this spring.
But the Northfield resident felt an obligation to her volleyball teammates. She is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top strikers.
“I couldn’t let my teams down,” Canesi said. “I really value my relationships with both teams and the girls on both teams.”
Caneesi said her volleyball career has helped her in softball and vice versa.
“I think playing (multiple) sports is a must for high school athletes,” she said. “It’s made me a better player in different situations in both sports. It’s made me a better person.”
As a freshman in 2019, Canesi sparked Mainland to a 20-7 record. She batted .460 (40 for 87) with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Mainland is expected to contend for the Cape-Atlantic League National Division and South Jersey Group III titles. Cane is now 6 feet tall. She works out constantly and pays close to attention to her diet.
“She’s a relentless worker,” Smith said. “She is bigger. She is stronger. I anticipate she’s going to put together a fantastic season for us.”
Canesi, 17, said she’s focused on enjoying the game and having fun. She says her goal is to be a better hitter than she was as a freshman.
“I have high expectations,” she said.
