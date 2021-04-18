Mainland's Bella Canesi prepping for this week's transition game: volleyball to softball

Bella Canesi wasn’t focused on doubles and triples during the softball preseason.

Rather, the Mainland Regional High School junior paid attention to spikes, blocks and digs.

Canesi, who emerged as one of South Jersey’s top softball players as a freshman in 2019, is playing for Mainland's volleyball team this spring. The softball season starts Monday, but the junior outfielder will make her debut after the volleyball season ends this week. She expects her first softball game to be at Cedar Creek on Friday.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the field with my coaches and teammates,” she said. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a crazy year for all of us.”

It’s been a long time and a crazy year for everyone connected with high school softball. The pandemic wiped out last season.

Mainland coach Brian Smith doesn’t expect Canesi’s time on the volleyball court to make her rusty on the softball field. Canesi plays softball year-round with high-level travel teams. She has also squeezed in a few Mainland practices this spring.