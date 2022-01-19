Mainland wrestling evens record at 5-5 with win over Cedar Creek

EGG HARBOR CITY — With four bouts remaining, Nikko Carfagno was fully aware of the situation.
The Cedar Creek High wrestling team just earned two straight pins, which made a potential comeback very doable.
“We were up by a little bit, but when they started to come back, we did not want to give that up and I had to go in there and do some business,” said Carfagno, who is a sophomore wrestler for Mainland Regional.
“I took care of it.”
Carfagno pinned his opponent in the 132-pound bout Wednesday to lead the Mustangs to a 51-27 victory over the Pirates in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet. It was also Mainland coach Clayton Smith’s 150th career victory.
Cedar Creek’s Logan Krowicki (120) and John Hagaman (126) had each pinned their opponents, which cut the Pirates’ deficit to 33-21.
Carfagno entered his bout knowing the match was far from over. So, he started strong from the first-period whistle, and eventually took a 9-0 lead. He pinned his opponent in 2 minutes, 38 seconds.
“I was very happy,” said Carfagno, 15, of Northfield. “I only get a few of them a season, so it felt really good. There were a few mistakes on our end, but we held it to a win, so that feels good.”
In years past, Mainland never really had a full roster, and forfeited some weight classes. But this season, the Mustangs are filling all 14 weight classes.
That is a tribute to Mainland’s youth program, which grooms wrestlers as young as first grade. The last two years, Mainland has had more wrestlers join the team because of that, such as Carfagno.
Mainland improved to 5-5.
“It’s more than a team, it’s a program thing,” Smith said of the higher numbers this winter. “We have about a half dozen kids on the team now from the junior program who are starting to produce at the high school level.
“It’s a true program effort.”
That showed Wednesday.
Mainland led 21-9 after the first six bouts, including Jake Pokrass’ pin at 165, Robert Sheeler’s decision at 175 and Nick Timek’s pin at 285.
Cedar Creek forfeited 106 and 113, which extended Mainland’s lead to 33-9.
“It’s a great team,” Carfagno said of Mainland.
The last match was at 150. Mainland’s Tyler Sheeler trailed, but fought back to cut his deficit to 13-9. He was able to earn a reversal and won via pin.
Smith noted that is what he likes about wrestling — it’s never over even if you’re down by a lot of points.
“Our kids came to wrestle (Wednesday),” Smith said. “Not taking anything away from Cedar Creek. Some of their kids showed up to wrestle, as well. We showed up, and that match at the end was a testimony to how we weren’t going to stop wrestling until the whistle was blown.
“Hats off to Cedar Creek for having a nice, competitive match.”
The match started at 157. And it was an exciting bout.
Cedar Creek sophomore Clarence Mays earned an intense 4-3 decision over Matthew Dikes. After a first-period takedown and an early second-period escape point, Dikes led 3-0. Mays finished the bout with two takedowns to win.
“I was really happy to see that,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said.
The Pirates’ Justin Castillo (215) and Paul Rivera (138) each won via pin. After Rivera’s pin, Mainland led 39-27 with two matches remaining, meaning a tiebreaker could have been needed.
“It was good to see (it was close the entire match), especially against a team like Mainland,” Cappuccio said. “They are always in it. It’s nice to be competitive with a team like that.”
Cedar Creek has been a young team in recent seasons, but the team is more experienced this winter, and that development and commitment is “nice to see,” Cappuccio said.
“We have been working really hard in the room,” the coach added. “Everyone was giving it their all. I think it showed on the mat. I was pretty happy with how everybody wrestled.”
<&rule>
106—Emily Dilkes M by forfeit
113—Cole Cayanan M by forfeit
120—Logan Krowicki C p. Chris Mazur (5:43)
126—John Hagaman C p. Yeshua Martinez (2:34)
132—Nikko Carfagno M p. Naiim Reynolds (2:38)d
138—Paul Rivera C p. Larry Wilson (3:30)
144—Jackson Waters M inj. Jacob Brogden
150— Tyler Sheeler M p. Antonio Guercioni (2:45)
157—Clarence Mays C d. Matthew Dikes (4-3)
165—Jake Pokrass M p. Aaron Silvidio (2:29)
175—Robert Sheeler M d. Mikey Perez (7-3)
190—Aaron Thompson M by forfeit
215—Justin Castillo C p. Paul Lombardo (1:55)
285—Nick Timek M p. Jonathan Cox (1:30)
Match started at 157
<&rdpStrong>Contact Patrick Mulranen:</&rdpStrong> 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
