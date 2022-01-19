Mainland wrestling evens record at 5-5 with win over Cedar Creek

EGG HARBOR CITY — With four bouts remaining, Nikko Carfagno was fully aware of the situation.

The Cedar Creek High wrestling team just earned two straight pins, which made a potential comeback very doable.

“We were up by a little bit, but when they started to come back, we did not want to give that up and I had to go in there and do some business,” said Carfagno, who is a sophomore wrestler for Mainland Regional.

“I took care of it.”

Carfagno pinned his opponent in the 132-pound bout Wednesday to lead the Mustangs to a 51-27 victory over the Pirates in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet. It was also Mainland coach Clayton Smith’s 150th career victory.

Cedar Creek’s Logan Krowicki (120) and John Hagaman (126) had each pinned their opponents, which cut the Pirates’ deficit to 33-21.

Carfagno entered his bout knowing the match was far from over. So, he started strong from the first-period whistle, and eventually took a 9-0 lead. He pinned his opponent in 2 minutes, 38 seconds.