Mainland, without star QB, comes up short against Clearview

Mainland Regional wrapped up its regular season Thursday night, losing 21-13 to Clearview Regional in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.
Mainland, which fell to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the division, was without star quarterback Marlon Leslie, who was out with an injury. Clearview improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the division.
The game was scoreless through the first quarter.
Robert Counsellor put the Pioneers on the board first following an interception off a tipped pass. Counsellor took the inside handoff and seemed to be stuffed at the line of scrimmage, but he broke through and dashed away from a Mainland defender to score from 68 yards out and make it 7-0 in the second quarter.
Jabriel Mace tied the game up for Mainland later in the second. Mace rattled off a handful of nice runs during the scoring drive, including a first-down scamper on fourth-and-11. He ended the drive with a 5-yard run that found the end zone.
Mainland capitalized on the momentum, forcing a fumble on Clearview's ensuing drive. Noah Torres recovered the fumble at Clearview's 20-yard line for the Mustangs. But, Mainland turned it over on downs.
Clearview retook the lead late in the third quarter, when quarterback Quinn O'Mara scored on a sneak from a yard out to make it 14-7. The Pioneers then surprised Mainland with an onside kick that they recovered.
Clearview tacked onto its lead with 6:13 left in the game. Forrest Love, who ran tough the entire drive, breaking several tackles, capped it with a 4-yard score to make it 21-7.
Mainland cut the lead to 21-13. On fourth-and-goal from the 15-yard-line, Brandon Dearborn found Nick Wagner, who barreled through a defender to get into the end zone.
Clearview blocked the extra-point attempt, and then recovered Mainland's onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.
Clearview;0 7 7 7—21
Mainland;0 7 0 6—13
SECOND QUARTER
CR—Counsellor 68 run (Flake kick)
MR—Mace 5 run (Panas kick)
THIRD QUARTER
CR—O'Mara 1 run (Flake kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR—Love 4 run (Flake kick)
MR—Wagner 15 pass from Dearborn (kick blocked)
Records—Clearview 5-3, Mainland 4-5.
Woodstown 46, Absegami 15: Woodstown (6-2) struck first following an interception. Miguel Baldwin scored from 8 yards out to make it 8-0 in the first. James Hill followed that up with a 17-yard TD run to make it 14-0.
Hill's second TD of the game, a 49-yard run, and a 1-yard run from Austin Leyman gave Woodstown a 30-0 lead at halftime. Leyman also had a TD run in the third.
Ray Weed got Absegami (3-6) on the board in the third quarter, when he hurdled a defender on the way to a 12-yard TD run to make it 30-7. He added a 21-yard TD pass in the fourth to Rashad Floyd to make it 38-15.
Absegami;0 0 7 8—15
Woodstown;14 16 0 16—46
FIRST QUARTER
W—Baldwin 14 run (2-point conversion)
W—Hill 17 run (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
W—Hill 49 run (2-point conversion)
W—Leyman 1 run (2-point conversion)
THIRD QUARTER
A—Weed 12 run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
W—Leyman 6 run (2-point conversion)
A—Floyd 21 pass from Weed (2-point conversion)
W—Darlea 1 run (2-point conversion)
Records—Absegami 3-6, Woodstown 6-2.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
