Mainland wins boys, girls individual CAL cross country titles

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sofia Day continued her dominant start to her high school career Thursday.
The Mainland Regional High School standout freshman captured the individual girls title at the Cape-Atlantic League Cross Country Championships.
Day finished the 3.1-mile course at Stockton University in 17 minutes, 38.96 seconds in a field of 101 runners. The 15-year-old won by more than a minute.
Mainland placed six in the top 15 to win the team title with 33 points. Ocean City finished second with 60 points, Cedar Creek was third with 97.
Mainland senior Linden Wineland won the boys title in a personal-best 15:39.71. The 18-year-old was in a close battle with Ocean City senior Owen Ritti (second in 15:44.76) and Lower Cape May Regional senior Zeb Hinker (third in 15:54.52).
The Red Raiders won the boys team title with 43 points. Mainland finished second with 57 points, Cedar Creek was third with 117.
Wineland was close with Ritti and Hinker during the race. But he said, coming down the last 400 or 600, he knew “I had a lot more left in me. I picked it up and about the last 200, I was sprinting.”
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Wineland added. “These are in-the-area-type races. I’m super glad everyone I know can get out here, even from the other teams. It’s just a good feeling.”
But the camaraderie stood out the most for Wineland.
The three all congratulated each other at the end. Owen even thanked Wineland for pushing him harder, which resulted in a personal-best for Ritti.
Wineland felt he could have finished with a faster time, but was overall pleased with his race. Wineland also won the Atlantic County Championships last week.
“I love cross country just because everyone can get to know each other,” Wineland said. “And in this sport, we are all motivating each other to run faster. That’s all it is at the end of the day: friendly competition. And I love it.”
Ocean City boys placed five in the top 15 en route to the title. Along with Ritti, Nick Scarangelli (fourth in 15:57.05), Chris Sardy (10th in 16:32.62), Nigel Collins (12th in 16:50.06) and Matt Hoffman (15th in 17:00.12) won trophies for the Red Raiders.
Ocean City boys coach Matt Purdue said his team came into the best as “underdogs,” adding that they “thought Mainland would be a tough team to beat.”
“This is exciting,” Purdue said. “We I knew there was a lot of good competition. Just come in here and having a win is very exciting.
“It’s been a long journey for everybody with the training in the past year. Not only having a full season (as opposed to the 2020 COVID-shortened season, but to come back and see these guys running, the whole league running really, fast times here at Stockton is fantastic.”
Day said she wasn't expected to do so well in her freshman year.
“I couldn’t have done it without my team and coaches,” said Day, who also won the Atlantic County Championships title last week at Stockton. “Everyone did so well.”
The course was set up the same as last week, Day said. The Linwood resident added they she enjoys running this course. The conditions Thursday were cloudy with chilly temperatures.
“The conditions were honestly better with the cold weather,” Day said. “I just felt really good. ... I honestly was just hoping for a top five or three. Everyone ran so well (Thursday). It’s crazy how good everyone is.”
The top 15 finishers in each the boys and girls races received trophies. Runners that placed 16th to 25th earned medals. Only the top three teams received trophies.
Mainland sophomore Gillian Lovett was second in 18:47.57. Egg Harbor Township sophomore Michaela Schelmo was third in 18:53.32.
“It was awesome. She ran a terrific race,” Mainland girls coach Brian Smith said about Day. “Obviously, she is feeling good. She put the work in. She is a talented girl. She is a freshman coming in and dominating like this in the conference. That is a good sign and we all looking for good things from her moving forward, too.”
Other Mustangs that placed in the top 15 en route to team title were Claudia Booth (sixth in 19:48.32), Lily Malone (11th in 20:21.84), Chloe Malone (13th in 20:33.18) and Ava McDole (15th in 20:35.52).
Mainland also captured the team title at the Atlantic County Championships last week. Day also won the South Jersey Track Coaches Association on Oct. 9, leading the Mainland to the team title.
“This is a special team,” said Smith, who noted five of his top six girls are freshmen or sophomores. “We have been doing tremendous things this year. They are really peaking at the right time right now, and they are having fun. They are having a blast with it. They are seeing their hard work pay off. We are looking forward to what more we can accomplish.”
GALLERY Cape-Atlantic League Cross Country Championships
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
102921-pac-spt-calcc
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.