Mainland wins boys, girls individual CAL cross country titles

But the camaraderie stood out the most for Wineland.

The three all congratulated each other at the end. Owen even thanked Wineland for pushing him harder, which resulted in a personal-best for Ritti.

Wineland felt he could have finished with a faster time, but was overall pleased with his race. Wineland also won the Atlantic County Championships last week.

“I love cross country just because everyone can get to know each other,” Wineland said. “And in this sport, we are all motivating each other to run faster. That’s all it is at the end of the day: friendly competition. And I love it.”

Ocean City boys placed five in the top 15 en route to the title. Along with Ritti, Nick Scarangelli (fourth in 15:57.05), Chris Sardy (10th in 16:32.62), Nigel Collins (12th in 16:50.06) and Matt Hoffman (15th in 17:00.12) won trophies for the Red Raiders.

Ocean City boys coach Matt Purdue said his team came into the best as “underdogs,” adding that they “thought Mainland would be a tough team to beat.”

“This is exciting,” Purdue said. “We I knew there was a lot of good competition. Just come in here and having a win is very exciting.