Mainland wins 3-2 to to advance, ending 50-year coaching career of Millville's Claudia McCarthy

“Every quarter we picked up the intensity, and that helped us,” said Albuquerque, a 17-year-old senior from Northfield. “I knew we could come back.”

Millville sophomore goalie Lily Mahabir made a save on Murray on a penalty stroke with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Mahabir, a former field player in her first year as a goalie, had never faced a penalty stroke.

The Thunderbolts took that momentum and scored first as Casey Etter made it 1-0 three minutes into the second quarter.

Etter, a senior and McCarthy’s granddaughter, finished with 91 career goals, the Millville record.

Mahabir made a save five minutes later, but the ball got loose and Smoger tied it at 1-1 off an assist by Ariana Dinofa.

The Thunderbolts went up again late in the third quarter. Tamiya Bryant had the ball at the right wing heading upfield, and she centered it to Etter. There was a scramble in front, and Millville’s Alicia Slimmer scored to put Millville ahead 2-1.

Following the goals by Murray and Albuquerque, Mainland goalie Alex Pugliese-Conroy made a game-saving stop on Bryant late in the game.

McCarthy said the momentum changed in the game, and that she could feel it.