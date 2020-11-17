 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland wins 3-2 to to advance, ending 50-year coaching career of Millville's Claudia McCarthy
0 comments

Mainland wins 3-2 to to advance, ending 50-year coaching career of Millville's Claudia McCarthy

{{featured_button_text}}

MILLVILLE — Casey Murray and Brooke Albuquerque scored in the fourth quarter to help Mainland Regional rally to beat Millville 3-2 in a South East Group A quarterfinal high school field hockey game Tuesday.

The loss made the game the final one in Claudia McCarthy’s 50-year coaching career at Millville. She finished with a record of 610-238-121, the South Jersey leader in wins.

Albuquerque scored the winning goal on a corner with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in regulation, and Sandi Smoger assisted.

The Mustangs trailed 2-1 going into the final 15 minutes, but Murray tied it 3 minutes into the quarter. Smoger scored Mainland’s other goal to tie it at 1-1 in the second quarter.

Mainland (8-4), the No. 5 seed in South East A, will play at top-seeded Ocean City on Thursday in a semifinal game at a time to be determined. O.C. (10-2), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional 9-0 Tuesday in its quarterfinal. Millville ended the season 6-4-1.

“We made some adjustments, like bringing the ball up the sidelines,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “We played with speed and intensity and came out firing in the fourth quarter. It was real exciting. We were down twice and came back to win, and that’ll give them confidence.”

Albuquerque is Mainland’s leading scorer, with 15 goals.

“Every quarter we picked up the intensity, and that helped us,” said Albuquerque, a 17-year-old senior from Northfield. “I knew we could come back.”

Millville sophomore goalie Lily Mahabir made a save on Murray on a penalty stroke with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Mahabir, a former field player in her first year as a goalie, had never faced a penalty stroke.

The Thunderbolts took that momentum and scored first as Casey Etter made it 1-0 three minutes into the second quarter.

Etter, a senior and McCarthy’s granddaughter, finished with 91 career goals, the Millville record.

Mahabir made a save five minutes later, but the ball got loose and Smoger tied it at 1-1 off an assist by Ariana Dinofa.

The Thunderbolts went up again late in the third quarter. Tamiya Bryant had the ball at the right wing heading upfield, and she centered it to Etter. There was a scramble in front, and Millville’s Alicia Slimmer scored to put Millville ahead 2-1.

Following the goals by Murray and Albuquerque, Mainland goalie Alex Pugliese-Conroy made a game-saving stop on Bryant late in the game.

McCarthy said the momentum changed in the game, and that she could feel it.

“Mainland kept getting stronger. They have good athletes,” McCarthy said. “The last game you play in a season is usually a loss because you’re in the state tournament. I remember we lost to Eastern (Regional) for the South Jersey (Group IV) title five years in a row.

“The 50 years of coaching went by so fast, and I have a lot of memories. One of my best memories was the 1980 team, my best team up to that time. They were 19-1 and lost in double-overtime for the South Jersey title. They might have won a state title, which I never did.

“I’m going to retire and watch my grandkids play. Four of them are coming up, and I’ll sit back with a warm blanket and watch their games.”

Mainland Regional 0 1 0 2 — 3

Millville 0 1 1 0 — 2

Goals-Smoger, Murray, Albuquerque MAIN. Etter, Slimmer MLV.

Goalies-Pugliese-Conroy (10) MAIN. Mahabir (7) MLV.

Records-Mainland 8-4; Millville 6-4-1.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News