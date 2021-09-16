Mainland vs. Ocean City rivalry goes back to 1990s football games: Must Win

Jason Feinberg gave Mainland a 3-0 lead with a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Ocean City offense had one flash of brilliance in the second quarter. The Red Raiders drove 63 yards in four plays for their only score. Sinclair started the drive with a 46-yard run. Matt LeFever finished it with a 3-yard sneak into the end zone to make it 6-3.

That’s the way it stayed until late in the game.

The Mustangs’ last chance came with one minute, 54 seconds left when they got the ball at their own 48. One play later, Ocean City defensive back Ray Rogers made a diving interception of a downfield pass to give the ball back to Ocean City.

The drama was not done, however. On fourth down in the final seconds, Ocean City had to punt. Rather than kick into the wind, Matt Lefever ran around in the end zone and then took a safety as the clock hit zero. Ocean City won 6-5.

“It was a crazy game,” Sinclair said. “In four years at Ocean City, we had never taken a safety. I don’t think we even practiced that.”

Ocean City would go on to win the South Jersey Group IV title and be remembered as one of the best teams in South Jersey history.