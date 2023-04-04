Alex Wise, Chris Guillen and Saketh Agava each won their singles matches to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Tuesday.
Wise won first singles over Simon Hardin 6-3, 6-0. In second singles, Guillen defeated Justin Wen 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. In third singles, Agava beat Markos Sakoulas 6-2, 6-1. The Mustangs improved to 1-1.
Middle's Will Casterline and Steve Berrodin defeated Ben Rosenberg and Tristan Miller 6-4, 6-3 in first doubles. In second doubles, Gabe Queen and Tommy Barber beat Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-3 (10-3).
The Panthers fell to 1-1.
Mainland Reg. 3, Middle Twp. 2
Singles: Alex Wise MR d. Simon Hardin 6-3, 6-0; Chris Guillen MR d. Justin Wen 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Saketh Agava MR d. Markos Sakoulas 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Will Casterline-Steve Berrodin MT. Ben Rosenberg and Tristan Miller 6-4, 6-3; Gabe Queen-Tommy Barber MT d. Liam Angelo-Kussh Patel 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-3 (10-3)
Records: Mainland 1-1; Middle 1-1
Vineland 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Gregory Burgess d. Thomas Pham 6-0, 6-1; Dev Patel d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-0, 6-0; Lawrence Hill d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel d. Raynardo Tabana-James Edwards 6-0, 6-0 Marco Baruffi-Angel Espinosa, Vineland by forfeit
Records: Vineland 1-1; Oakcrest 0-1
Ocean City 4, Atlantic 1
Singles: Charles DiCicco OC d. Antonio Strafella 6-1, 6-0; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Chris Ganter 6-4, 6-4; Sawyer Lomax OC d. Reed Burns 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Jackson Barnes-Pat Lonergan OC d. Fardin Uddoullah-Asif Siddiquei 6-0, 6-1; Tracy Steingard-Colin Bowman OC d. Nakib Jalal-Mahir Shahriar 6-0, 6-0
Records: Ocean City 1-0; Atlantc City 0-1
Cedar Creek 5, Hammonton 0
Singles: Kyle O'Connor d. Michael Brown 6-3, 6-0; Daniel Perez d. Stanley Smith 6-4, 5-7; Owen Nowalsky d. David Donnelly 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck d. Steven Zeng-Eric Drach 6-1, 6-1; Chris Lam-Xavier Winston d. Russell Mackel-Chase Osborne 6-0, 6-1
Records: Cedar Creek 1-1; Hammonton 0-1
Millville 4, Absegami 1
Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Matthew Sooy 6-3, 6-1; Paul Azari M d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-3, 4-6; Russell Corson M d. Arib Osmany 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Parker Swift-Shaun McCarthy M d. Kaden Boyle-Benjamin Fitzgerald 6-3, 6-1; John Abdill-Ethan Dalgleish M d. Derek Tran and Harsh Patel 6-2, 6-3
Records: Millville 1-0; Absegami 0-1
Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Holy Spirit 1
Singles: John Kane H d. Matt Eck 6-6 (5-7), 6-3, 10-4; Destin Gomes L d. Preet Patel 6-3, 6-1; Miles Chadwick L d. Jared Ramos 6-3, 1-6, 10-4
Doubles: Moustafa Nas-Dustin Nguyen by forfeit; Alex Sinex-Liam Mallon by forfeit
Records: Lower 1-0; Holy Spirit 0-1
From Monday
Middle Twp. 5, Cedar Creek 0
Singles: Simon Hardin d. Kyle O'Connor 6-1, 6-2; Justin Wen M d. Daniel Perez 6-0, 6-0; Markos Sakoulas M d. Owen Nowalsky 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline d. Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck 6-1, 6-4; Gabe Queen-Tommy Barber M d. Chris Lam-Xavier Winston 6-0, 6-1
Records: Middle 1-0; Cedar Creek 0-1
Pitman 3, Vineland 2
Singles: Gregory Burgess V d. Maddox Marker 6-1, 6-4; Cole Kelly, P d. Dev Patel 6-4, 7-5; Chase Rollins, P d. Lawrence Hill 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Michael Cagno and Rohan Patel V d. Charlie Duffield and Aiden Hausmann 6-1, 6-0; Matthew Bauman and Max Pappalardo P d. Marco Baruffi and Angel Espinosa 6-4, 6-2
Records: Vineland 0-1; Pitman 1-0
Eastern Reg. 3, Mainland Reg. 2
Singles: Mike Glowacki E d. Alex Wise 6-0, 6-1; Chase Lenhart E d. Chris Guillen 6-2, 6-3; Saketh Agava M d. Jonah Schoeffler 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: Tristan Miller-Ben Rosenberg M d. Franco Leehive-Josh Dreyfuss 6-4, 4-6, 12-10; Jacob Berg-Ryan Bedi E d. Kussh Patel-Liam Angelo 6-2, 6-3
Records: Eastern 1-0; Mainland 0-1
Southern Reg. 4, Central Reg. 1
Singles: Paul Schriever S d. David Kroon 2-6, 7-5, 6-2; Sean Kahl S d. Luke Ardise 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Rohil Gandhi S d. Owen Elliott 6-1, 7-5
Doubles: Alex Primost-Brodie Best C d. Connor Addiego-Joseph Woehr 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Sam Fierra-Louis Donahower S d. Jenkins Travis and Lance King 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
Records: Southern 1-0; Central 0-1
